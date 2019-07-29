Maharashtra: FPCs enter retail with NAFED’s tea

Farmers Producer Companies (FPC)s in Maharashtra, in a pilot scheme, have started retailing tea packed and sold by the National Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED). Yogesh Thorat, managing director of the MAHAFPC — the consortium of FPCs in Maharashtra — said this was their first step in entering the retail market.

Along with pulses and spices, NAFED — the procurement arm of the central government — also retails Assam tea, both in bags and powder form. This tea is sold through NAFED’s outlets and online channels. Thorat said MAHAFPC has been accorded the status of stockists by NAFED to sell the tea. “It’s been just a month since we started this exercise and we have sold 10 tonnes of tea,” he said.

The model adopted by MAHAFPC is simple. They get the tea from NAFED and village-level FPCs procure it from them at a concessional rate to sell in villages. FPCs are able to sell the tea at Rs 260 per kg. “As and when FPCs place demand for the tea, we replenish their stock and place orders for more from NAFED,” he said. NAFED operates a tea factory in Assam and has nominated stockists across the country.

FPCs entering the retail chain marks a significant step for them, because these village-level companies have been only concentrating on the wholesale procurement of foodgrain since their inception. MAHAFPC has been given the status of State Level Agency (SLA) by the state government and was involved in the procurement of pulses, acting as sub-agents of NAFEDs under the Price Support Scheme (PSS). They have also worked towards procuring onions under the Price Support Fund (PSF) to create a buffer stock of onion to be disposed of as and when required. Some of the FPCs had taken up seed production and are also involved in the sale of fertilisers

Thorat said it was felt that FPCs should diversify their businesses to generate more revenues and better sustain themselves. “The FPCs are village-level organisations so they can easily enter retail markets,” he said.

Based on the feedback, FPCs will plan their growth in the retail space. The pilot project is being taken up in districts of Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Beed and Aurangabad.