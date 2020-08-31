Maharashtra: Four held for trying to sell pangolin in Satara

The four accused, who were subsequently placed on arrest, have been identified as Akash Dhadas (19), Lakshman Dhaygude (24) both from Khandala tehsil in Satara district, Mehboon Vijapurkar (22) and Nikhil Khandekar (23), both from Warje in Pune. (Representational)

Four persons, including two from Pune, were arrested for allegedly trying to sell a pangolin in Satara district on Saturday, officials from the Forest department said.

After receiving information about some persons trying to sell a pangolin, forest department officials laid a trap at Wele village in Wai tehsil of Satara district on Saturday, with the help of a decoy customer. Four persons, who came on two-wheelers and were carrying a gunny bag, were detained on Saturday. Forest officials recovered a pangolin from the gunny bag.

The four accused, who were subsequently placed on arrest, have been identified as Akash Dhadas (19), Lakshman Dhaygude (24) both from Khandala tehsil in Satara district, Mehboon Vijapurkar (22) and Nikhil Khandekar (23), both from Warje in Pune.

Officials said that they have recovered an identity card from Vijapurkar, which says he is a member of a Pune-based Wildlife and Snake Rescue Organisation.

Rohan Bhate, who is member of Wildlife Crime Control Board of Government of India and who was part of the operation, said, “It has been observed time and again that many of these self-proclaimed wildlife and snake rescuers are involved in illegal activities… It is high time district authorities conduct checks of such people and organisations that are involved in illegalities.”

Pangolin, also known as scaly anteater, is an insectivorous mammal that has hard scales of keratin on its body. Two of the eight subspecies of the animal are found in India. The animal has been given a protected status, as per the Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act in the country.

