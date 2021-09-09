Maharashtra: Form no. 17 for private SSC, HSC candidates to be available online from Sept 16

Students wishing to appear for their Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exams as private candidates in the academic year 2022 can now fill forms online from September 16.

A notification issued by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said private candidates appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2022 will have to fill up form no. 17. Students can fill forms and pay registration fees from September 16 to October 12.

Between September 17 to October 14, students have to submit a print-out of their online application, registration fee receipt and relevant documents like school leaving certificate, passport photo, Aadhaar card, among other documents. The school or college needs to submit the application copy, fee receipt, related documents of the student and list of applications to the divisional board office till October 18, said Dr Ashok Bhosale, secretary, education board.

The forms are available on the websites, http://form17.mh-ssc.ac.in for Class 10 and http://form17.mh-hsc.ac.in for Class 12. Students should note that applications are being accepted only online and no offline applications will be accepted this year.

Class 10 students have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1000 plus a processing fee of Rs 100 while Class 12 students have to pay a registration fee of Rs 500 plus a processing fee of Rs 100. It is mandatory to provide a mobile number and email address at the time of registration for further contact with the candidate.

Students can contact the board on 020-25705207/ 25705208 or 25705271 in case of any difficulty.