Maharashtra forest department increases vigil after hyena attacks two villagers

The Maharashtra state forest department has increased vigil and awareness efforts to avert man-animal conflicts after an injured hyena attacked villagers at Khed in Pune district.

The video of the injured hyena attacking an elderly person Pandurang Sahadu Jadhav (70) and a biker Rahul Madhukar Gade (25) last Sunday has since then gone viral. The forest officials have traced the person who shot the video and found out that he was aware of the presence of the hyena in the bushes and had warned the elderly person to not go in that direction. The hyena was found dead later after being hit by a vehicle, said the forest department officials.

The attack on the elderly person has been captured on video by a passerby, officials said.https://t.co/O1IhAD9iWz pic.twitter.com/JwivxUppFH — Express PUNE (@ExpressPune) September 6, 2021

Deputy conservator of forest (Junnar division) Jayaramegowda R told The Indian Express, “We have traced the person who had shot the video. He was from a group of tourists who had visited a temple in the area. The group had seen the hyena just minutes before and had told the elderly person not to go in that direction. They told him that the hyena was present very close to the road and was possibly unstable. But the elderly person told them that hyenas are common in the area and continued walking in the same direction. Anticipating something would happen, the man started shooting it. We have recorded the videographer’s statement. The elderly person was seriously injured. Hyenas have very strong jaws. The man had to undergo surgery. We are keeping a track of his health.” The Forest department has initiated the process of giving compensation to the two injured persons, as per the norms.

Jayaramegowda added, “attacks by hyenas are very rare. This hyena was possibly hungry, dehydrated and irritated due to the injury. But following the incident, we have increased the vigil in the form of patrolling and awareness drive in the area. The area has the presence of leopards too. Awareness campaigns are being conducted in schools and in villages and posters are being distributed to households on ways to deal with man-animal conflict scenarios.”