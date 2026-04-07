Maharashtra foreign scholarship funds delayed, students abroad struggle

Students studying abroad under the Foreign Scholarship Scheme by the Minority Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra say they have not received funds for their fee payment and living expenses for the last few months.

The scholarship aims to enable students from minority communities to pursue higher education abroad. 75 students are granted the scholarship for postgraduate courses and doctoral studies in reputed foreign universities and institutions. It covers tuition fees, accommodation, travel expenses, and other related costs for 75 selected students every year.

A student studying at a university in Europe told The Indian Express on April 7 that the delay in disbursement meant that living costs were piling up, “I really thank the government of Maharashtra for the scholarship, and the first instalment came through, but the second instalment is taking more time than expected, and it includes living expenses and tuition fees.”