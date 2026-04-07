Maharashtra foreign scholarship funds delayed, students abroad struggle

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Students studying abroad under the Foreign Scholarship Scheme by the Minority Development Department of the Government of Maharashtra say they have not received funds for their fee payment and living expenses for the last few months.
The scholarship aims to enable students from minority communities to pursue higher education abroad. 75 students are granted the scholarship for postgraduate courses and doctoral studies in reputed foreign universities and institutions. It covers tuition fees, accommodation, travel expenses, and other related costs for 75 selected students every year.
A student studying at a university in Europe told The Indian Express on April 7 that the delay in disbursement meant that living costs were piling up, “I really thank the government of Maharashtra for the scholarship, and the first instalment came through, but the second instalment is taking more time than expected, and it includes living expenses and tuition fees.”
The student added that the educational institutes were also demanding fees, “My University is asking for the second instalment of the tuition fees. They did communicate that there will be a delay in sending the remaining scholarship amount, but it’s getting harder with daily expenses so if they could release it as soon as possible it will be great.”
Akshay Jain, state president of the Youth Congress media department, said, “Due to the gross negligence of the Maharashtra Government’s Minority Development Department, the future of students sent abroad for higher education has literally been plunged into darkness…Despite the government having officially sanctioned their scholarships, significant delays in the actual disbursement of funds have left these students under immense mental stress today. While facing constant pressure from foreign universities to pay their tuition fees, the students—upon contacting the department—are met with an utterly callous and insensitive response: “Funds are not available,” or “A request for funds has been submitted.”
In the latest government resolution regarding these funds dated March 31, 2026 available on the website, the Minority Development Department released funds of Rs 13 crore for the scheme. However, considering the number of students, these funds are not adequate.
Yogesh Mhase, Secretary of Minority Development Department, did not respond to calls or messages for a response on the issue.