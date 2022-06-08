Maharashtra: Flyrocks injure five in Pune’s Khardi

At least five persons sustained minor injuries and tin roofs of six houses were damaged in a blast that was triggered to dig up a well on Mula Mutha riverbed in the Kharadi area of Pune. The police have arrested one person.

The incident took place around 6 pm Monday on the riverbed, near Samadhan Colony, in Kharadi. The police arrested Kharadi native Ajay Ramlu Dasari (26), who had excavated the well.

The controlled blast was triggered using explosives in the riverbed, and under the impact of the explosion several pieces of rocks landed on the roofs of nearby houses, the police said.

Sub-inspector Arvind Kumre, Chandan Nagar police station, said, “At least five persons sustained minor injuries and roofs of five to six houses suffered damage. None of the people who sustained injuries required hospitalisation.” After the case was registered, the police have arrested one of the persons who triggered the blast, and a search is on for others, he added.

In the First Information Report registered on Tuesday, the police have invoked Indian Penal Code sections 435 (causing damage due to explosive substance), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 336 (negligent or rash act endangering personal safety of others) along with provisions of The Explosive Substances Act.