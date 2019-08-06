Maharashtra floods: In Pune, 500 shifted to safety

More than 500 people were ‘rescued’ from their flooded homes and shifted to relief centres and other safer places as water entered several residential localities in Pune, despite rain subsiding a little on Monday.

The four rivers that pass through the city — Mula, Mutha, Pavana and Indrayani — were all carrying large amounts of water, which is being regularly released by the nearby dams whose reservoirs have been filled to capacity.

As many as seven of the over 30 river bridges in the city were closed to traffic as they were either submerged or the water level in the rivers had risen very close to the surface.

“These bridges — Rajiv Gandhi bridge (connecting Aundh Gao to Dange Chowk), old Sangavi Bridge (near Spicer College), Dapodi Bridge (Bhau Patil Road to Dapodi Gaon), old Holkar Bridge (Khadaki Bazaar), Baba Bhjide Bridge (Deccan areas) and Jaywantrao Tilak bridge near PMC — will undergo structural audits after the water levels recede. If need be, they will be repaired and only then opened for public,” said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

More than 15,000 people are now being housed in relief centres set up by the civic authorities in various schools and government offices. Arrangement for food, drinking water and medicines have been made.

While it rained intermittently throughout Monday, the amount of rainfall was slightly lesser than the last couple of days. However, several new areas were flooded. Two teams of NDRF have been working with the local civic bodies to move people from submerged areas to safer places. Army columns under the Southern Command have also been kept on standby.

The Mutha river, which runs through the middle of the city, continued to receive water released from Khadakwasla dam.

The Khadakwasla dam, Panshet dam, and Varasgaon dam are filled to their capacity while Temghar dam is 98.19 per cent filled.

The total water storage in the four dams has reached 99.77 per cent of total capacity.