Maharashtra felicitates Chiplun depot manager who saved Rs 9 lakh in cash while braving floodwaters for hours

Within the span of a week, Ranjit Rajeshirke went from being a hapless man at the mercy of nature to a hero commended for showing immense presence of mind when disaster stared him in the face.

The forty-six year old manager with the state transport depot in Chiplun and six other employees were felicitated by Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab Wednesday for their “heroic act” which helped the transport undertaking save as much as Rs 9 lakh in cash from the raging floodwaters.

On July 22 when a swollen Vashishti river water started entering Chiplun town in Ratnagiri district, the bus depot got inundated. Sensing more trouble, Rajeshirke and one of his colleagues placed the depot’s cash box in a sack and climbed the roof of an ST bus, which too was completely under water, in the early hours of the day.

Recalling the terrifying nine hours that followed, Rajeshirke says, “I got a call from my colleagues that river water had entered the depot. I rushed to the depot. We parked some of the buses away from the flooded area and collected the available cash in an iron box.”

They then tried to escape from the flooded depot but were trapped as the water had quickly risen to a height of 10-15 feet. “Two of us climbed on the roof of one of the ST buses, while other colleagues got atop the roof of another bus nearby,” he said.

Rajeshirke said soon the water almost submerged the roof of the buses as well. “The river water kept rising and it was raining continuously. Both of us found it difficult to hold on to the drenched sack due to the force of the water,” said the father of two who hails from a village near Chiplun town.

Meanwhile, their colleagues contacted Chiplun police station and before long cops reached the spot with two nylon ropes. “Two colleagues swam to us with the help of an inflated tube and assured us that we would be rescued by the police,” he said.

“A sense of fear had gripped us and we were trying to console and comfort each other. We were tense but kept chatting and lending support to each other. Our family members who got to know that we were stranded on the bus kept calling our colleagues out of shock … All through the nine hours, we could not even get a glass of water to drink,” he said.

The cops had their task cut out. The police team had to strain every nerve to secure their ropes to electricity poles before they were able to reach the bus. “Had it not been for the police we would not have survived. The ropes got us to safety, though it was not easy to hold on to it while clutching the sack of cash in the water but somehow we managed,” said Rajeshirke who has been with the state transport department for 25 years.

Besides the transport minister, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut was also present at the felicitation ceremony.