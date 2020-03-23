Maharashtra: Five new cases, all relatives of 41-yr-old who tested positive for coronavirus

According to sources, the woman had travelled to Vashi on March 3 to attend a wedding and returned to Pune in the same taxi on March 4. (Representational Photo) According to sources, the woman had travelled to Vashi on March 3 to attend a wedding and returned to Pune in the same taxi on March 4. (Representational Photo)

Five family members of a 41-year-old anganwadi worker, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, have been found to be infected by the virus and kept at an isolation ward at Naidu Hospital. The woman herself is critical and remained on ventilator support at Bharati hospital.

The woman’s husband, her 21-year-old daughter and 17-year-old son, her sister and sister’s husband have also tested positive for the virus. They were the only new positive cases to be discovered in the twin cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, which now have a total of 28 positive cases.

Civic health authorities said a total of 34 persons were admitted and were stable at Naidu Hospital. Reports of 19 samples are awaited. Among those also include the persons who the 41-year-old woman had contacted. These include the local general practitioner, nurses and receptionist at the clinic. Six other relatives have also been kept under quarantine and samples have been sent for tests to National Institute of Virology. Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director at Bharti hospital, said the woman was critical and has been incubated. “We are trying our best,” he said. However, her close contacts have been sent to Naidu Hospital.

According to sources, the woman had travelled to Vashi on March 3 to attend a wedding and returned to Pune in the same taxi on March 4. Later, she attended a function at Velha organised by the Pune Zilla Parishad. While she was asymptomatic, on March 8 she had a sore throat and dry cough and attended the OPD of a local general practitioner. While she stayed home for two days again, she travelled to Varasgoan by public transport. On March 14, she attended the OPD of the same clinic and by March 15 experienced symptoms of breathlessness. She was admitted to Bharti hospital on March 16 and from March 17 to 19 samples were sent to NIV to rule out H1N1 virus (swine flu). The second sample tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20.

Civic health authorities said they were able to discharge 432 persons from Naidu Hospital and another 100 from YCM hospital. Presently, there are 21 persons admitted to YCM hospital in Pimpri and 12 persons are positive. At Aundh district hospital, 16 persons were admitted with suspected COVID-19 symptoms and later discharged as their tests were negative for the coronavirus. There are 2,393 persons who are under quarantine across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural, health authorities said. Of these, 876 are in Pune, 881 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and 636 in Pune rural.

