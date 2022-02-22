Maharashtra: Five more arrested in Pune matka businessman murder case

The police have arrested five more persons in the Pune matka (gambling) businessman murder case, taking the total number of arrests to seven.

The five new arrestees have been identified as Vicky Jadhav, Shankar Parve, Nitish Patange, Rakesh Gaikwad and Amol Hulawale. Earlier, two criminals –Tabrez Sutar and Kiran Salunkhe – were detained for their alleged role in the murder.

On Sunday, Sanjay Patole (36), matka businessman and resident of Bibwewadi in Pune, was found dead on the terrace of a building in the Shirwal area of Satara. The deceased had received a gunshot wound in the head.

The police suspect the murder to be a fallout of a dispute over the gambling business and some land deals.

Notably, a hotel bill found in the pocket of the businessman provided crucial lead in cracking the murder case.

NK Madane, the in-charge of Shirwal police station, said: “We found a hotel bill in the pocket of the deceased. Thereafter, we checked the CCTV camera footage of the hotel and zeroed in on people who were seen with Patole in the hotel. The bill proved to be a crucial lead for us. After the two initial arrests, we have arrested five more persons.”

District Superintendent of Police, Satara, Ajay Kumar Bansal had earlier told indianexpress.com that the murderers had planned to kill Patole by pushing him off the seventh floor terrace of the Satara building but as Patole overpowered them, they shot the businessman in the head with a country-made pistol.