Maharashtra: Five killed as car crashes into truck near Solapur city

Five persons, including two children, were killed and four others sustained critical injuries when the car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck, near Solapur city on Monday afternoon.

Officials said the incident happened when the group of travellers from Miraj town of Maharashtra were on their way to Hubli in Karnataka.

According to Solapur city police, the mishap took place near the Agriculture Produce Market Committee premises, located around four km away from Solapur city, on the Solapur-Hyderabad Highway at around 2 pm. The passengers, mostly family members and relatives, were on a pilgrimage to the temple towns of Pandharpur and Akkalkot in Maharashtra and were on their way to Hubli when the incident happened.

Solapur city Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepali Ghadge Dhate said, “Five persons, including two children, have died in the accident and four others have been seriously injured.”

Officials said that the car, which was moving at a very high speed, crashed into the stationary truck. All the victims were taken out from the heavily damaged car and shifted to a local hospital, where five of them were declared dead.