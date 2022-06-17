Pune to host Maharashtra’s first theatre festival dedicated to mental health

Written by Vrinda Rawal

Maharashtra is set to witness its first theatre festival dedicated to mental health. Three plays centred on mental health will be showcased at the Manasrang Theatre Festival at The Box, Pune on November 5, on the occasion of Marathi Rangbhoomi Din.

In a press conference held on Thursday, Dr Hamid Dabholkar, theatre director Atul Pethe and mental health communicator Izim Inamdar of Pune-based Parivartan Trust, an NGO working for mental health, announced a ₹50,000 theatre scholarship to three theatre artists. The scholarship is part of the NGO’s initiative, Manasrang. The scholarships and the festival are being funded by Bajaj Auto, through its CSR initiative.

Nashik-based theatre director Sachin Shinde of the famed production 'Hardabhar Chandanya'.

The artists chosen are Nashik-based theatre director Sachin Shinde of the famed production ‘Hardabhar Chandanya’, Abhijeet Zunjarrao, the director of several acclaimed Marathi plays, including ‘Lejhim Khelnari Pora’ of Mumbai, and actor-director Kshitish Date, part of Theatron Entertainment from Pune.

In the upcoming three months, each of these artists, along with members of their respective production houses, will work on one 30-minute play centred around the theme of mental health. The three plays will be showcased at the Manasrang Theatre Festival and entry to the festival will be free for all.

When asked about the process through which they selected these three names, Pethe said, “We came up with a list of nine people in Maharashtra who have been part of theatre for the last eight to 10 years and have their own production houses. Our plan is to have three editions of the festival – where three names will be chosen each year. For the first year, we didn’t have to think a lot about choice – these three have done phenomenal work over the past decade.”

Abhijeet Zunjarrao, the director of several acclaimed Marathi plays, including 'Lejhim Khelnari Pora'.

A two-day, pre-festival workshop will take place between June 22-23 for those making the plays. Prominent psychologist Dr Anjali Joshi, noted theatre artist and author Dr Chandrashekhar Phansalkar and members of Manasrang will orient five persons from each theatre group regarding various aspects of mental health so that the plays are well-informed.

Parivartan Trust’s emphasis to use expressive art for raising awareness about and improving mental health took the shape of Manasrang (‘Colours of Mind’) five years ago. After identifying the positive impact of mediums like acting, poetry-writing, singing and art, Pethe and Inamdar decided to develop an initiative where not only artists, but people suffering from mental illnesses could use art as a medium to express themselves and consequently erase the stigma around mental health. Since people with mental illness can often find themselves withdrawing socially and be ridden with guilt, initiatives like these play an important role in bringing them back into society.

“One of the patients wrote poems about his illness. The poems eventually got published as a book and he managed to earn a decent sum out of it,” Pethe said.

The present theatre scholarship and festival is one more programme under the initiative, whose main aim is to bring a conversation around mental illness to the forefront. Pethe believes that theatre is one of the most powerful mediums. “Theatre followed by a discussion with the artists about its content can make a great impact on the audience. The accessibility of the artists to the audience is what makes this a unique, unparalleled experience. Moreover, a play is not confined to living rooms and cinema halls, but can be performed at every street, nook and corner,” he added.