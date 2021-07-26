Maharashtra first state to fully vaccinate over one crore people: Additional chief secretary

A total of 73.28 lakh people above the age of 45 have been fully vaccinated in the state. (File)

MAHARASHTRA HAS become the first and only state in the country to fully vaccinate over one crore people against Covid-19. Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), Maharashtra, told The Indian Express that over one crore people have received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Even as Uttar Pradesh leads in the total number of vaccine doses administered (4.44 crore), the state till July 25 inoculated more than 72 lakh people with both doses. Till July 25, more than 4.13 crore doses have been administered in Maharashtra with over a crore fully vaccinated.

Dr Vyas said the state had received 8.84 lakh Covishield doses on Sunday. He admitted that there could be some disruptions in terms of vaccination due to floods at some districts, but more than 21 lakh doses of vaccine are available at government centres. Dr Vyas also applauded the efforts of health workers for achieving the milestone.

A total of 1.7 crore beneficiaries in the age group of 45 and above have been given the first vaccine shot, while 74.28 lakh have received both the doses. In the 18-44 age group, total 1.04 crore people have got the first dose, while 4.5 lakh have received both the shots.

Of 21.13 lakh frontline workers who have got the first dose, more than 11 lakh have received both the doses. A total of 12.85 lakh healthcare workers have received the first dose. Of these, total 8.9 lakh beneficiaries have been given both the doses.

Mumbai has administered over 69.7 lakh doses till July 25, while Pune district is in second place with more than 59.12 lakh doses administered. Thane has administered over 32.31 lakh doses, while over 22.52 lakh doses have been administered in Nagpur.

Kolhapur and Nashik have taken the lead in administering the maximum number of doses. Nashik has administered over 17.55 lakh doses, while Kolhapur over 17.10 lakh doses.

14.44 lakh people fully vaccinated in Pune district

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director (health), Pune circle, said in Pune district, total 14.44 lakh beneficiaries are fully vaccinated. More than 20.57 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 45 and above have received the first dose, while of these, over 10.9 lakh have got both the shots.

In the 18-44 age group, over 20.27 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated with one dose of the vaccine, while 68,581 have received both the jabs. Pune circle includes Pune, Satara and Solapur districts.

According to the data from the health department, total 3.07 lakh and 2.2 lakh people in Satara and Solapur respectively have been fully vaccinated. “We have received total 98,500 vaccine doses on Sunday evening, of which, 42,400 doses have been given to Pune rural, 34,400 to the Pune Municipal Corporation and 21,700 doses to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation,” Dr Sachin Edke, Pune district vaccination officer, said.