Maharashtra crosses milestone: First state to administer over 3 crore Covid vaccine doses

Beneficiaries between age of 18 years to 44 years at PMGP Colony in Mankhurd for vaccination on friday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to administer 3 crore vaccine doses against coronavirus. The state crossed this milestone at 2 pm on Friday, said Dr Pradip Vyas, additional chief secretary (health).

As many as 4,055 sites across the state conducted vaccinations on Friday, of which 3,572 were in government facilities while 483 were private ones, Dr Vyas told The Indian Express.

Till date, as many as 3,00,27,217 vaccine doses have been administered, of which 2,42,37,793 are first doses of the vaccine.

Across the state, a total of 1.6 crore beneficiaries above 45 have got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while 37.69 lakh have got both doses. In the 18-44 age group, a total of 45.85 lakh beneficiaries have got the first vaccine dose while 2.47 lakh have got both doses.

A total of 12.6 lakh beneficiaries in the category of healthcare workers have got the first dose while 8.25 lakh have got both doses. As many as 20.77 lakh frontline workers have got the first vaccine dose while 8.87 lakh have got both doses, according to state Health department data.

In an online address on Friday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said it was essential to get vaccinated and appealed to local residents to get the jab. “We have a capacity to administer 10 lakh vaccine doses per day… if the Centre gives us enough doses, we can complete giving the jab to another six crore people within two months,” he said.

But even for those who have been vaccinated, it was crucial to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour, said Tope. “This is a must despite the vaccination and it includes wearing masks, maintaining social distance and hand hygiene,” he urged.

Pune administers over 40 lakh doses, Mumbai over 50 lakh

Till June 24, Pune district administration has given 40.48 lakh Covid vaccine doses while Mumbai has crossed the milestone of 50 lakh vaccine doses.

According to state Health department data, as many as 18.87 lakh persons above 45 have got the first vaccine dose while 4.97 lakh have been administered both vaccine doses in Pune.

In the age group of 18-44 years, Pune has been able to administer the first Covid vaccine dose to more than 10.32 lakh beneficiaries while 25,179 have got both doses.

There are 1.54 lakh healthcare workers who have got the first vaccine dose while of these, 1.03 lakh have got both doses. Among the frontline workers, 2.41 lakh beneficiaries have got the first vaccine dose, of which 1.06 lakh have got both vaccine doses.

After Mumbai and Pune, Thane has administered the highest number of vaccine doses, 23.46 lakh , followed by Nagpur (15.50 lakh), Kolhapur (12.95 lakh) and Nashik (12.60 lakh) in the state.

According to Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Assistant Director (Medical), Pune circle — which includes Pune, Satara and Solapur — 90,000 vaccinations were done in Pune district on Friday. “We have got 1.74 lakh Covishield vaccine doses and 7,000 Covaxin doses and they have been distributed to Pune Rural, PMC and Pimpri-Chinchwad accordingly,” said Dr Deshmukh.