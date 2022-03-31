Maharashtra: First since 2019, man dies of heat stroke-induced brain hemorrhage in Jalgaon district

In the first heat stroke-related death since 2020 in Maharashtra, a 33-year-old man, identified as Jitendra Mali of Amalner taluka in Jalgaon district, died of brain haemorrhage due to heat stroke on March 28, said state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate. He added, the post-mortem report confirmed death due to brain haemorrhage.

According to the state health department, no heat stroke deaths were recorded in the state in 2020 and 2021. This is the first death due to heat stroke in Maharashtra this year.

The man, a farmer, also sold edible items during the morning hours. On March 28, the 33-year-old was engaged in selling edibles at his stall from 9 am till 12 noon. He later worked at his farm from 12.30 pm to 6 pm.

Dr Awate said he started feeling giddy and had also vomited following which, he was taken to a local dispensary which further recommended him to the government hospital. “However, by the time he reached the hospital, he had already died,” said Dr Awate.

“We have sent guidelines to each district to activate heat action plans,” Dr Awate added.