Maharashtra: NCP leader files FIR against leader of Opposition for remarks against women

An FIR was registered in Pune against the leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council and senior BJP leader Pravin Darekar for his remarks against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which had alleged objectionable reference to women.

Darekar, while speaking at a public function in Shirur in Pune district recently, had criticised the NCP, which is part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. Pune-based NCP leader Rupali Chakankar filed an FIR, following which, Darekar was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 509 which pertains to “word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman”.

“Darekar’s remarks in Shirur had objectionable references to women. Since then, the women across the state have condemned these remarks. But instead of apologising, Darekar said he does not give importance to it. I have filed an FIR against him at Sinhagad Road police station.” Chakankar said in a video she tweeted Wednesday.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta confirmed that an FIR was filed against Darekar.

Senior Inspector Devidas Gheware, in-charge of Sinhagad Road police station said, “Based on a complaint filed by Rupali Chakankar Tuesday, an offence has been registered against Mr Darekar. A zero FIR has been registered at our police station under IPC Section 509 and has been forwarded to Shirur police station for further probe.”