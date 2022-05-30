scorecardresearch
Maharashtra: Second FIR against BJP spokesperson over comments on Prophet Mohammed

The FIR was registered by Thane police Monday.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 30, 2022 4:44:40 pm
The Mumbra police have registered an FIR against Sharma under Sections 153 (A) (B) and 295(A), 298 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

A second FIR was registered against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her purported remarks against Prophet Mohammed during a news debate. The FIR was registered by Thane police Monday. Notably, the Pydhonie police in Mumbai had registered an FIR against her Saturday.

The second FIR was registered by the Mumbra police in Thane based on a complaint by Mohammad Gufran Khan, a madrasa teacher. As per Khan’s statement, he received a link on WhatsApp of a news debate on ‘Gyanvapi files’ in which Sharma participated. He said the comments made by Sharma during the debate on the Prophet and his wife hurt his religious sentiments.

The Mumbra police have registered an FIR against Sharma under Sections 153 (A) (B) and 295(A), 298 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

An officer said the statement made by Sharma could lead to enmity between two groups, following which they registered an FIR in the matter. The officer added that they would seek her version before deciding on the future course of action.

After the debate was aired Friday, Sharma tweeted screenshots saying that she and her family were getting death threats. She also tagged the Twitter handle of the Delhi Police following which they replied that someone would get in touch with her soon.

