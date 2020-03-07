Tackling coronavirus in Maharashtra: Fearing shortage, FDA bars sale of N95 masks without prescriptions

The move comes after the government kept getting complaints about cases of panic buying and hoarding of N95 masks. (File Photo) The move comes after the government kept getting complaints about cases of panic buying and hoarding of N95 masks. (File Photo)

The state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has directed that surgical masks and N95 masks should not be sold without requisite prescriptions. The move comes after the government kept getting complaints about cases of panic buying and hoarding of N95 masks, as the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 30 on Friday.

Healthcare workers extensively rely on masks as protective gear and their shortage will leave doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers ill-equipped to care for COVID-19 patients.

As experts across the world advise people to avoid mass gatherings to prevent the spread of the disease, the Union Health Ministry has, in another circular, directed states to take necessary precautions to avoid or postpone such mass gatherings till the disease spread is contained.

Meanwhile, till March 6, a total of 83,516 passengers have been screened for COVID-19 at the Mumbai International Airport. According to state Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awate, so far, 204 samples from suspected cases have tested negative. In Pune Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, 94 samples have tested negative.

Three patients have been admitted to Naidu Hospital’s isolation facility, said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief of PMC health department.

PCB to set up screening facility, isolation ward at Cantonment Hospital

The General Body of the Pune Cantonment Board also raised the issue in its meeting on Friday, and CEO Amit Kumar said an advisory will be released soon. According to PCB member Brigadier S K Jha, Deputy Commandant at Command Hospital, the board’s plan of action included setting up a screening facility and isolation ward at the Cantonment Hospital. The PCB has also appealed local residents to avoid large gatherings and playing with colours during Holi.

People advised against kissing the Cross on Good Friday

Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay, has written a letter to parish priests under the Archdiocese of Bombay and advised Mumbai residents not to panic about COVID-19. “We are encouraging people not to shake hands at the sign of peace but to greet each other with folded hands. On Good Friday, at the veneration of the Cross, people will be advised against kissing the Cross,” he said in the communique. The blessing with a raised Cross would be adequate, he said, adding that Holy Water stoups can be kept dry. These are temporary arrangements and will be reviewed from time to time, the Cardinal said.

