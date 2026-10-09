FDA suspends licence of Savitribai Phule Pune University hostel mess

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licence of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Girl’s Hostel mess after complaints of hygiene issues and insects in food. The licence had been suspended for a fortnight after a team visited on October 6 and found multiple violations. Previously in June, the FDA had suspended the licence of the Refectory Mess at SPPU.

Ajinkya Umap, Food Safety Officer at FDA Shivajinagar, said, “There were some videos shared online of insects in animals and issues with food quality. The viral reels were forwarded to me by our seniors and we were asked to take action.”