FDA suspends licence of Savitribai Phule Pune University hostel mess

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The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licence of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Girl’s Hostel mess after complaints of hygiene issues and insects in food. The licence had been suspended for a fortnight after a team visited on October 6 and found multiple violations. Previously in June, the FDA had suspended the licence of the Refectory Mess at SPPU.
Ajinkya Umap, Food Safety Officer at FDA Shivajinagar, said, “There were some videos shared online of insects in animals and issues with food quality. The viral reels were forwarded to me by our seniors and we were asked to take action.”
During inspection, the officers noticed cockroach activity, food hygiene issues, cleaning related issues, personal hygiene of food handlers, and general cleanliness issues. “There were documentation issues as well. They did not have medical reports, pest control reports. On that basis I had prepared a report and submitted it online to our senior assistant commissioner Imran Hashmi.”
A hearing was held on the basis of the report on October 8, and the licence was suspended for 14 days. The mess now has the chance to take corrective measures and apply for reinstatement of licence after 14 days.
“The action taken by FDA Pune—including the decision to revoke the license of the concerned mess operator—in response to serious complaints regarding food quality at the girls’ mess is welcome. However, given the recurring nature of such incidents, it is essential for the university administration to implement permanent measures to ensure safe and nutritious food for students. An immediate decision should be taken to start a central mess under the university’s direct control,” said Abhishek Shelkar, President of University Student Struggle Action Committee and a student member of Canteen Quality Control Committee at SPPU.
In June, the licence of the Refectory Mess at SPPU was suspended due to similar reasons. Officers had cited poor personal hygiene among food handlers, absence of aprons, gloves and headgear, lack of medical fitness certificates, and absence of water-testing records and pest-control reports, chopping of vegetables the previous day, food stored in uncovered vessels, and rusted metallic vessels.