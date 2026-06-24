FDA cracks down on counterfeit cosmetics, illegal drug sales

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The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, has taken strict action against illegal drug sales, counterfeit medicines and misleading cosmetic and pharmaceutical products. As part of this ongoing effort, two separate operations in Nagpur and Pune have exposed serious violations, according to FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.
The FDA Pune office inspected cosmetic products and found a product of the reputed brand Cetaphil—Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser (118 ml), Batch No. B5NA1110—to be spurious. The genuine product is marketed by Galderma India Pvt. Ltd. and manufactured by Encube Ethicals Pvt. Ltd. Although laboratory testing of the sample showed acceptable quality parameters, a detailed comparison revealed significant discrepancies in packaging, labeling, printing, safety features, and overall product characteristics compared to the authentic version, officials said.
Following verification by the original manufacturer and marketing company, it was confirmed that the seized product was not part of their authorised manufacturing process and was declared a spurious cosmetic. As a result, stock worth Rs 5,508 was seized from a seller in the Shivajinagar area of Pune on June 22 under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.
Based on the evidence, an FIR was filed at Chatushrungi Police Station, Pune, police said.
An FDA team inspected a primary community electro-homeopathy treatment centre at Kothurna, Saoner taluka, Nagpur district. The centre was run by an unlicensed practitioner posing as a doctor. During the inspection, a large quantity of allopathic medicines was found stored without a valid licence. The owner, Monidip Sarkar, failed to produce purchase invoices or any valid documentation for the medicines. It was also confirmed that medicines were being purchased, stored, and sold without a valid drug sales licence. The seized stock included antibiotics, antifungal medicines (such as Ketoconazole), injections, and multivitamins, valued at approximately Rs 1.07 lakh.