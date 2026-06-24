FDA cracks down on counterfeit cosmetics, illegal drug sales

As a result, stock worth Rs 5,508 was seized from a seller in the Shivajinagar area of Pune on June 22 under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. (File Photo)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, has taken strict action against illegal drug sales, counterfeit medicines and misleading cosmetic and pharmaceutical products. As part of this ongoing effort, two separate operations in Nagpur and Pune have exposed serious violations, according to FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

The FDA Pune office inspected cosmetic products and found a product of the reputed brand Cetaphil—Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser (118 ml), Batch No. B5NA1110—to be spurious. The genuine product is marketed by Galderma India Pvt. Ltd. and manufactured by Encube Ethicals Pvt. Ltd. Although laboratory testing of the sample showed acceptable quality parameters, a detailed comparison revealed significant discrepancies in packaging, labeling, printing, safety features, and overall product characteristics compared to the authentic version, officials said.