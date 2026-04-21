FDA warns food establishments of strict action on cheese analogues use

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Observing that some restaurants/caterers/hotels/fast food establishments use cheese analogues in large quantities while preparing food, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration in an official statement issued Tuesday said strict action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 if restaurants/caterers/hotels/fast food sellers/manufacturers/suppliers of cheese analogues in the state were found to violate the provisions of the law. A statewide inspection and enforcement drive will be undertaken from May 1 to the effect.
Cheese is a product obtained only from milk. However, cheese analogue is a product that looks like cheese but is made using non-dairy ingredients such as vegetable oils and other substances. Although it resembles cheese, it is not. According to FSSAI standards, it is categorised as a cheese analogue.
The FDA statement said Hotel/restaurant operators must verify that food products purchased from manufacturers of paneer and cheese analogues are properly labelled. “Only after verification should such products be purchased,” the FDA statement appealed.
FDA authorities appealed to consumers to carefully read package labels while purchasing cheese to check if “analogue” is mentioned. “While purchasing dairy products, confirm that they are made from pure milk. Avoid suspiciously low-priced products. In hotels/restaurants, verify whether paneer and cheese are real or analogue products, and order food only after obtaining correct information.
Cheese analogues may not contain the same essential nutrients as cheese; hence consumers should have proper information before consuming them,” FDA officials added.
Consumers are requested to report misleading cases to the department’s toll-free number 1800-222-365.