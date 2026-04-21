FDA warns food establishments of strict action on cheese analogues use

Observing that some restaurants/caterers/hotels/fast food establishments use cheese analogues in large quantities while preparing food, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration in an official statement issued Tuesday said strict action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 if restaurants/caterers/hotels/fast food sellers/manufacturers/suppliers of cheese analogues in the state were found to violate the provisions of the law. A statewide inspection and enforcement drive will be undertaken from May 1 to the effect.

Cheese is a product obtained only from milk. However, cheese analogue is a product that looks like cheese but is made using non-dairy ingredients such as vegetable oils and other substances. Although it resembles cheese, it is not. According to FSSAI standards, it is categorised as a cheese analogue.