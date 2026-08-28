FDA cancels Cipla pharma’s CFA drug sale licence in Pune

During an inspection conducted in June this year, FDA officials found irregularities involving Reactin Plus Tablets, a Schedule H prescription medicine.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
2 min readPuneAug 28, 2026 08:48 PM IST
FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe stated that no negligence will be tolerated when it comes to the safety of medicines and public health.FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe stated that no negligence will be tolerated when it comes to the safety of medicines and public health. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cancelled the carry and forwarding agent (CFA) drug sale licence of Cipla Pharma & Life Sciences Ltd, Vadki, Pune.

During an inspection conducted in June this year, FDA officials found irregularities involving Reactin Plus Tablets, a Schedule H prescription medicine. The packaging reportedly carried the words “Analgesic and Antipyretic” and contained advertising/promotional material that was considered inconsistent with the applicable provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

Following the licence cancellation, FDA initiated further action.

Ganesh Rokade, Joint Commissioner (Drug), Maharashtra FDA, told The Indian Express that inspection and enforcement measures were intensified to ensure the quality, safety and lawful distribution of medicines across the state. “Further inspection of the prescription-drug packaging revealed serious irregularities, including misleading/unauthorised advertising, leading to regulatory action,” Rokade said.

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An official statement issued on Friday said a stock of misbranded Reactin Plus Tablets valued at Rs 11.19 lakh was seized. “Such advertisements may encourage consumers to purchase and use medicines without consulting a doctor (self-medication), potentially posing a risk to public health. In view of this concern, the authorities directed them to withdraw thes tablets from from the market. However they failed to fully comply with the required corrective measures and directions,” the statement added

As part of the same case, an inspection was conducted to examine the drug-sale and distribution system of the CFA organisation holding the relevant licence. The inspection identified deficiencies in the system for storage of medicines, between purchase and sales records, as well as differences between computerised records and actual physical stock. There was also non-compliance with instructions relating to the recall of medicines. There was improper storage with the medicine stock directly on the floor and inadequate provision of racks required for proper storage of medicines.

In the official statement, FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe stated that no negligence will be tolerated when it comes to the safety of medicines and public health. “In particular, medicines classified under Schedule H, which are prescription medicines, must be subject to strict compliance with all applicable legal requirements governing their advertising, sale, storage and distribution,” Mundhe said.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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