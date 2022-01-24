Maharashtra: Farmers give lukewarm response to subsidized sex-sorted semen

Maharashtra government’s scheme to provide dairy farmers heavily subsidized sex-sorted semen straws has met with poor response from farmers. The scheme was inaugurated in June last year, but the government has failed to sell even 50 per cent of the straws procured.

Dairy farmers use frozen semen straws to artificially inseminate (AI) their female animals. The process sees the thawed straw deposited in the reproductive tract of the animals. Straws are made from fresh ejaculate collected from bulls maintained in bull farms. Given the fact that the process allows for selection of male genetic material, the process can be used to improve milk yields and other traits in the second generation thus produced.

Normal straws have an equal chance of conceiving either male or female offspring. This is due to the fact that normal semen from where the straws are produced contain an equal number of X and Y chromosomes. A male offspring is produced if the Y chromosome from the male combines with the X chromosome of the female while a female offspring is conceived when the X chromosome from the semen combines with the X chromosome in the egg of the female. However, advanced patented technology allows for ‘sorting’ of semen and the straws thus produced are called sex sorted. In this process, the Y chromosomes in the semen are filtered out or killed through heavily patented processes. Chances of conceiving female offspring increase to more than 90 per cent if such straws are used. Just two biotechnology companies in the world own the patent to this process which makes the straws extremely costly. Thus, while farmers pay Rs 41 for a normal AI straw, they have to pay Rs 1,200-1,300 for every sex-sorted straw.

For farmers in Maharashtra, a male offspring is a dead investment and after the state has banned the culling of animals of cow progeny, it can’t even be sold for meat. Last year, the state government had announced the scheme that allowed farmers to procure sex-sorted semen straws at Rs 81 per straw as against the prevalent cost of Rs 1,200-1,300 per straw. This was possible after the state and the Union governments subsidized the straws. Back then, it was expected that farmers would welcome this technology given the advantages.

However, the picture on the ground is different. Of the 58,500 straws procured for the process, only 5,825 straws have gone till date. Majority of the straws were procured by the Kolhapur Cooperative Milk Union of Gokul. Senior officials of the animal husbandry department admitted that this lack of demand has perplexed them. “This is the lowest rate in the world for this technology, yet farmers have not adopted it. We fail to understand this,” said a senior official of the department.

Animal Husbandry Commissioner Sachindrapratap Singh and others had held around 5-6 webinars with dairies and others to apprise them of the benefit of the scheme. “It is not that AI is foreign to our farmers, on an average 30-40 lakh AIs are performed in the state so we really do not understand why these straws are not being asked for by the farmers,” the officer said. Singh on his part asked dairies and farmers to popularize the scheme and avail the benefit of the same.

Rajiv Mitra, CEO of Lactalis Prabhat, said they have put substantial orders for straws and are waiting for them to be delivered. “Our past experience with the BAIF has been very good and we have the necessary trained manpower to carry out the AIs,” he said.