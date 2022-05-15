Maharashtra: Farmers’ leader Raju Shetti takes MSP battle to northeast India

Farmers’ leader and former MP Raju Shetti, who returned from a visit to Shillong on Saturday evening, said the trip was part of his move to connect with the agricultural community of that region with that on the mainland over a law that legalises payment of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to growers.

Over the last month or so, Shetti and other farm leaders have embarked on what they say is the second stage of their battle after the repeal of the three controversial farm laws by the central government. The former MP from Hatkanangle said they wanted a law along the lines of the Minimum Wages Act which will allow farmers to have the legal cover to get MSP in markets. “Given the fact that over 80 per cent of the farmers in India are small and marginal farmers, such an act is very necessary,” he said.

Shetti, who addressed multiple meetings in the capital of Meghalaya along with farm leader V M Singh, said he was willing to visit the area several times to ensure that the message on MSP reaches the masses.

After the initial consultation, Shetti said they asked supporters to spread out in the villages. Every gram sabha, he said, has been asked to adopt a resolution asking the central government to legalise the payment of MSP. “This would be the first time that the gram sabhas would be passing a resolution for a law,” he said, adding that they have so far got 400 such resolutions from villages in Maharashtra.

Shetti said farm leaders in Shillong held a two-day conference in which the need to get resolutions passed in gram sabhas was discussed. The region has a strong agricultural community, but it lacked mature agricultural movements, he pointed out.

“There are issues related to bamboo, paddy, millets but these are not raised at the right levels,” he added. The Shillong visit was a result of Shetti’s previous meeting with farm leaders during initial consultations about the law on MSP.

Farm leaders, he said, will meet the President in October with the gram sabha resolutions to press for appropriate intervention to get the law passed.