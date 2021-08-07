Farmers of Maharashtra village wary of economic fallout of Zika virus

Custard apple growers of Purandhar are worried about a possible fall in trade since their area has reported cases of the Zika virus. With the season being in full swing, farmers fear that a restriction on movement by other states might see their prices crashing.

The dry and arid region of Purandhar is known for custard apple orchards, pomegranates and figs. Custard apples, especially, have great demand from states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi. Trade happens both through the land and air routes with multiple packing and grading centres operating in the area. Estimates talk about an average of 100-200 tonnes of the fruit being handled here on a daily basis.

However, Purandhar was the first area in Maharashtra where a case of Zika virus was reported. Travel advisories issued by the National Centre for Communicable Disease to and from areas which have reported cases of this virus have talked about curtailing non-essential travels. The mosquitoes, which have been found in Purandar, have presumably travelled there with travellers who had visited the areas where cases have been reported.

Rohan Ursal, a trader and farmer from the area, said that the news of Zika virus being found in Purandhar had come as a shock for them. “The central team had visited the area and since then, there have been loud public announcements about the dos and don’ts in the area,” he added.

Ursal said that they fear that a ban on movement to different states may lead to farmers suffering huge losses. “Present prices are now hovering around Rs 10-100/kg. We are keeping a close watch on the situation and hope this does not hamper our earnings,” he added.