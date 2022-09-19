scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Maharashtra: Farmer dies by suicide, leaves note blaming PM Modi

The farmer also blamed the Maharastra Government and the Centre for ignoring the plight of farmers in his note.

pune farmer suicideThe police said Kedari is survived by his mother, wife, and two children.

After leaving a note with birthday wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a 45-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a pond in the Pune district Sunday, said the police.

The police have identified the deceased as Dashrath Lakshman Kedari from the Wadgaon Anand village in the Junnar taluka.

Officials said they have recovered a suicide note written by Kedari in which he talked about not getting minimum support price (MSP) for crops and harassment at the hands of loan recovery agents.

Kedari also blamed the Maharastra Government and the Centre for ignoring the plight of farmers in his note. He mentioned the condition of farmers due to the losses suffered because of the coronavirus pandemic and heavy rain. He also blamed PM Modi for his inaction and demanded MSP.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAMPremium
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAM
Sanjay Gupta: ‘Organic demand in India for semiconductors … domesti...Premium
Sanjay Gupta: ‘Organic demand in India for semiconductors … domesti...

In the handwritten note, Kedari wrote, “We have no money, moneylenders are not ready to wait. What should we do? We can’t even afford to take onions to the market. You are just thinking about yourself, Modi saheb. You must provide the guaranteed price for the produce. You are not able to keep control of agriculture. What should farmers do? The finance guys threaten, and the patpedhi (cooperative society) officers abuse. Who should we go for justice?… Today, I am forced to commit suicide because of your inaction. Please give us the prices for crops, which is our right”.

After receiving information about the death, a team of Pune Rural police reached the spot and sent Kedari’s body for postmortem. Meanwhile, the local tehsildar and other government officials visited Kedari’s residence after his death.

A case of accidental death (AD) has been lodged at the Alephata police station and a probe launched to confirm the cause behind Kedari’s death. Police Inspector Pramod Kshirsagar is investigating the case.

Advertisement

The police said Kedari is survived by his mother, wife, and two children. His last rites were conducted Sunday night.

More from Pune

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 09:41:58 am
Next Story

Share Market Today Updates: Sensex slips over 300 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,450-mark on weak Asian cues

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement