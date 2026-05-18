Maharashtra farm loan waiver decision by June 30: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Sunday that the state government will declare a waiver on agriculture loans for farmers by June 30, after finalising the nitty-gritty details of the decision.
“The cabinet subcommittee had met recently on the agriculture loan waiver and sought some information before announcing the decision. The loan waiver will be declared by June 30,” said Fadnavis after inaugurating many civic projects in the city. The Mahayuti, led by the BJP, had made a poll promise in the 2024 Assembly elections to declare a loan waiver for farmers, but faced criticism for failing to fulfil it.
He said onion-growing farmers will get some relief as the union government has started procuring onions from farmers after onion prices crashed. “The onion prices crashed as exports have been affected due to the West Asia war. The union government has done an intervention to provide relief to farmers,” said Fadnavis.
The chief minister said that the state government is working for the progress of the Maratha community by taking many decisions, and that the reservation for the Maratha community is being pursued to achieve a permanent, legally enforceable solution.
He asserted that Pune is gaining recognition as the nation’s ‘global capability centre’ (GCC), and efforts are underway to further this status by establishing excellent transportation systems and robust infrastructure, including a metro network, road improvements, and a network of underground tunnels, as well as by providing superior lifestyle amenities.
He added that efforts are being made to ensure that, once the various projects currently underway in Pune are completed within the next three to four years, the city will be recognised as one of the most modern urban centres in the country.
Pune’s connectivity push
Fadnavis was speaking at a public event organised in Mohammadwadi held to mark the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies of various projects, the inauguration of water storage tanks under the ‘Equal Water Supply Scheme’ at Mohammadwadi, as well as the virtual groundbreaking ceremony for a double-decker flyover, integrated with the metro line connecting Mahatma Phule Chowk to Kharadi in Mundhwa.
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Stating that comprehensive efforts are being made to enhance Pune’s connectivity through various initiatives, such as the new Pune Airport, the new Ring Road, and a modern elevated corridor extending from Hadapsar to Yavat, Chief Minister Fadnavis remarked that, in the previous year alone, 25 per cent of the country’s new GCCs were established in Pune.
The double-decker flyover, integrated with the metro line, currently under construction between Mahatma Phule Chowk and Kharadi, is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and save commuters 15 to 20 minutes of travel time.
He further stated that the land acquisition for the stalled Katraj-Kondhwa road project in the Kondhwa area would be completed within the next six months, paving the way for the road’s completion.
Earlier, Fadnavis inaugurated the civic-run Cancer hospital in Baner and said the state government is currently making concerted efforts to create an extensive “Cancer Grid” across the state. Through this grid, the aim is to ensure that every individual receives modern cancer treatments in a timely manner, either at highly subsidised rates or at no cost. Fadnavis expressed confidence that this hospital would play a pivotal role in achieving this objective.
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He further added that a sculpture depicting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the act of composing his treatise, Budhbhushan, has been erected at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj—who was proficient in eleven languages—authored this Sanskrit text at the age of fourteen. This treatise stands as a tangible historical artefact. The sculpture incorporates ten verses from this text, thereby aiding in a deeper understanding of the personalities of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Chhatrapati Shahaji Maharaj.
Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar stated that the cancer hospital serves as a prime example of how world-class healthcare facilities can be realised through collaboration between the government and the private sector.
Fadnavis informed that the state government has decided to grant ‘A’ category tourism status to the Dagdusheth Ganesh temple in Budhwar Peth, enabling its development as a pilgrimage and tourist destination.
Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability.
Professional Background
Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens.
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College.
Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts.
Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom:
1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026)
"Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections.
"Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections.
"Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls.
2. Infrastructure & Urban Development
"Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026.
"Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.
"Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors.
3. Civic Governance & Environment
"Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time.
"Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections.
Signature Style
Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact.
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