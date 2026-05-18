Maharashtra farm loan waiver decision by June 30: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Sunday that the state government will declare a waiver on agriculture loans for farmers by June 30, after finalising the nitty-gritty details of the decision.

“The cabinet subcommittee had met recently on the agriculture loan waiver and sought some information before announcing the decision. The loan waiver will be declared by June 30,” said Fadnavis after inaugurating many civic projects in the city. The Mahayuti, led by the BJP, had made a poll promise in the 2024 Assembly elections to declare a loan waiver for farmers, but faced criticism for failing to fulfil it.

He said onion-growing farmers will get some relief as the union government has started procuring onions from farmers after onion prices crashed. “The onion prices crashed as exports have been affected due to the West Asia war. The union government has done an intervention to provide relief to farmers,” said Fadnavis.

The chief minister said that the state government is working for the progress of the Maratha community by taking many decisions, and that the reservation for the Maratha community is being pursued to achieve a permanent, legally enforceable solution.

He asserted that Pune is gaining recognition as the nation’s ‘global capability centre’ (GCC), and efforts are underway to further this status by establishing excellent transportation systems and robust infrastructure, including a metro network, road improvements, and a network of underground tunnels, as well as by providing superior lifestyle amenities.

He added that efforts are being made to ensure that, once the various projects currently underway in Pune are completed within the next three to four years, the city will be recognised as one of the most modern urban centres in the country.

Pune’s connectivity push

Fadnavis was speaking at a public event organised in Mohammadwadi held to mark the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies of various projects, the inauguration of water storage tanks under the ‘Equal Water Supply Scheme’ at Mohammadwadi, as well as the virtual groundbreaking ceremony for a double-decker flyover, integrated with the metro line connecting Mahatma Phule Chowk to Kharadi in Mundhwa.

Story continues below this ad

Stating that comprehensive efforts are being made to enhance Pune’s connectivity through various initiatives, such as the new Pune Airport, the new Ring Road, and a modern elevated corridor extending from Hadapsar to Yavat, Chief Minister Fadnavis remarked that, in the previous year alone, 25 per cent of the country’s new GCCs were established in Pune.

The double-decker flyover, integrated with the metro line, currently under construction between Mahatma Phule Chowk and Kharadi, is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and save commuters 15 to 20 minutes of travel time.

He further stated that the land acquisition for the stalled Katraj-Kondhwa road project in the Kondhwa area would be completed within the next six months, paving the way for the road’s completion.

Earlier, Fadnavis inaugurated the civic-run Cancer hospital in Baner and said the state government is currently making concerted efforts to create an extensive “Cancer Grid” across the state. Through this grid, the aim is to ensure that every individual receives modern cancer treatments in a timely manner, either at highly subsidised rates or at no cost. Fadnavis expressed confidence that this hospital would play a pivotal role in achieving this objective.

Story continues below this ad

He further added that a sculpture depicting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the act of composing his treatise, Budhbhushan, has been erected at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj—who was proficient in eleven languages—authored this Sanskrit text at the age of fourteen. This treatise stands as a tangible historical artefact. The sculpture incorporates ten verses from this text, thereby aiding in a deeper understanding of the personalities of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Chhatrapati Shahaji Maharaj.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar stated that the cancer hospital serves as a prime example of how world-class healthcare facilities can be realised through collaboration between the government and the private sector.

Fadnavis informed that the state government has decided to grant ‘A’ category tourism status to the Dagdusheth Ganesh temple in Budhwar Peth, enabling its development as a pilgrimage and tourist destination.