Maharashtra: Families of cops who succumb to Covid can continue to live in govt residence

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday announced that families of the personnel who succumb to Covid-19 infections will be able to live in their officially allotted residence till the designated time of retirement of the deceased personnel.

Deshmukh announced the decision during a meeting held at the office Divisional Commissioner of Pune on Friday. “The Home department has taken a decision that the families of the police personnel who succumb to Covid-19 infection in the fight against the pandemic, will be able to live in the government allotted residence till the designated time of retirement of the deceased cop. The families are also being given an ex gratia compensation of total Rs 65 lakh,” Deshmukh said.

The meeting was presided over by NCP chief and MP Sharad Pawar and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Deshmukh, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, MPs Vandana Chavan, Girish Bapat, Shrirang Barne and Amol Kolhe.

Deshmukh added, “During the lockdown and even after easing of restrictions, a rising trend has been observed in the case of cyber crimes, which include spread of fake news and cheating. To put a check on this rising trend, a cyber expert has been appointed.”

Speaking about the post-lockdown situation, he said, “Directions have been given to civic bodies and police to take stern action against those violating restrictions in areas that have been demarcated as containment zones. A number of migrant labourers who had left Maharashtra, are now coming back. The administration has been directed to make necessary arrangements for them.”

As on Friday morning, the number of Covid-19 positive police personnel stood at 4516, with 1,007 of those being active cases. A total of 56 policemen, including three officers and 53 constabulary staff, have succumbed to the infection. Close to 8,000 police personnel remain in either home or institutional quarantine as high risk contacts of those who have tested positive.

