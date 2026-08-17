‘Let them float balloons’: Maharashtra CM on speculation over Delhi shift

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Amidst speculation that he might join the Union cabinet, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis once again dismissed such a possibility while emphasising that he would remain in Maharashtra.
“Those who want to float balloons let them do so, those who want to indulge in kite flying, let them continue doing it… I am in Maharashtra and will remain there,” the Chief Minister said after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.
Fadnavis said the people of Maharashtra and the Prime Minister have given him the responsibility to look after Maharashtra. “I am doing my job honestly,” he said.
The Chief Minister said, “Whether I am in Delhi or Mumbai, some people have nothing to do than discuss about it. Let them enjoy it, let them them continue doing it.”
In a social media post, Fadnavis said, “I met the country’s successful Prime Minister and global leader of India, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi today and had a detailed discussion on various subjects. We provided detailed information to him about various development projects in Maharashtra and also sought cooperation regarding the schemes and projects being implemented in coordination with the central government.”
देशाचे यशस्वी पंतप्रधान आणि भारताचे वैश्विक नेतृत्व मा. नरेंद्र मोदीजी यांची आज नवी दिल्ली येथे भेट घेतली आणि विविध विषयांवर सविस्तर चर्चा केली.
महाराष्ट्रातील विविध विकास प्रकल्पांची सविस्तर माहिती त्यांना दिली आणि केंद्र सरकारशी समन्वयातून राबविल्या जात असलेल्या योजना,… pic.twitter.com/M8oSWHf5T9
— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 17, 2026
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Expressing his deep gratitude, Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Modi for his invaluable guidance on development issues and his strong support for Maharashtra.
Fadnavis said he also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in connection with a project in Mumbai.
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said, “Fadnavis might have denied that he is not going to Delhi, but when the orders come from Delhi he has to obey them. This happened when he had to accept the Deputy Chief Minister’s post three years ago though he was not ready for it.”
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had been repeatedly saying Fadnavis might become the next Union Education Minister. “The BJP is trying to bring in Fadnavis to Delhi and make him the Union Education Minister. The current Education Minister is holding the charge temporarily,” he said.