‘Let them float balloons’: Maharashtra CM on speculation over Delhi shift

Amidst speculation that he might join the Union cabinet, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis once again dismissed such a possibility while emphasising that he would remain in Maharashtra.

“Those who want to float balloons let them do so, those who want to indulge in kite flying, let them continue doing it… I am in Maharashtra and will remain there,” the Chief Minister said after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

Fadnavis said the people of Maharashtra and the Prime Minister have given him the responsibility to look after Maharashtra. “I am doing my job honestly,” he said.