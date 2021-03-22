Maharashtra extends deadline for RTE admission applications in schools till March 31

There are 9,432 schools across the state in which seats are reserved under the RTE Act. (File photo)

Owing to the technical difficulties faced by parents in filling online applications as well as lockdowns being imposed in some parts of Maharashtra, the primary education department has announced an extension in the deadline for registrations under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

In its schedule announced earlier, the education department had informed that beneficiaries of RTE, who are applying for admission under the category of 25 per cent seats reserved for the economically weaker sections, can fill online forms from March 3 to 21.

However, on Sunday, the department issued a note stating that due to some technical issues, the one-time password sent to applicants between March 11 to 15 during the registration process was not reaching them.

Besides, there is a lockdown in some parts of the state and if beneficiaries need to visit a cyber café to fill forms, they might not be able to do so. Therefore, the decision has been taken to extend the deadline for filling online registration forms till March 31.

There are 9,432 schools across the state in which seats are reserved under the RTE Act.