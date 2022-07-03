Maharashtra exporters upbeat as mango export via sea a success

MAHARASHTRA STATE Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB)’s successful experiment last month to send mangoes by sea has left exporters upbeat that it would open more markets for them.

For this, MSAMB collaborated with the Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) to increase the shelf life of mangoes and prevent their over-ripening during the journey.

M/S Sanap Agroanimals Private Limited took the initiative to send mangoes by sea. The process involved dipping the fruit in Sodium Hypocholride solution at 52 degree celsius and then treating the same in a special chemical solution developed by BARC. This treated mango was packed into boxes of three kg each and then shipped by the sea route. The consignment was flagged off by MSAMB managing director Sunil Pawar on June 5. The consignment reached in 25 days and the mangoes were in excellent condition.

Indian mangoes reached the US shores after a gap of two years. Normally, exporters take the air cargo route but the cost of transportation eats into the profits. During the export season, air cargo rates rise sharply, which often puts exporters at risk. Freight charges from Mumbai to USA, during the export period zoomed up to Rs 550/kg from Rs 220/kg. Also, unavailability of cargo space in aircraft often puts exporters at risk of losing their business.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The present mango season saw 1,100 tonnes of the fruit being exported from India. The sea route, while definitely more economical, has barely been explored due to logistical issues. As compared to air cargo, sea cargo rates are as low as Rs 15kg but the long journey poses threat to the quality of the consignment. Exports for the USA have to be irradiated before they are shipped out. This year, BARC, MSAMB and the Agricultural Produce Export Development Authority (APEDA) worked on modalities to increase the shelf life of mangoes sent by ship.