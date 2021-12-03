Second arrest in leak over Maharashtra Health Department exam paper

The Pune city police has arrested one more person in connection with the alleged leaking of the question paper for the Maharashtra State Health Department’s Grade C and D recruitment examination.

The police has identified the accused person as Arun Dagadu Gaikwad (31) from Ambad in Jalna district. He was arrested on Thursday. A court in Pune remanded him to police custody till December 7 for further investigation. The police suspects that a conspiracy to leak the recruitment examination paper was hatched at Gaikwad’s house.

Earlier, the police had arrested Vijay Prahlad Murhade (29), who is also a resident of Ambad in Jalna district. Murhade is also in police custody.

The police said Gaikwad received the leaked paper on his Instagram account from wanted accused Baban Mundhe on October 31. While a search is on for Mundhe, the police are investigating how he procured the examination paper.

Smita Koregaonkar, Chief Administrative Officer of the health department, had lodged the first information report in the case at the Cyber police station of the Pune city police last Friday.

As per the FIR, answers for 92 out of the 100 questions in the examination paper were leaked and circulated on social media, thereby cheating the government and the students. The police booked the accused persons under Sections 406, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.

The written examination for recruitment for Maharashtra State Health Department’s Grade C and D positions was held at various centres on October 31, 2021, between 2 pm and 4 pm. But, the examination paper was leaked and circulated that morning around 8.30 am.

The police said a screenshot of the paper had Murhade’s name on it. The police is also searching for another accused, Ganesh Shinde. They are probing the financial transactions between the arrested and wanted accused persons.