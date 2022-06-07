Maharashtra: Ex-serviceman shoots dead estranged wife near court complex

An ex-serviceman opened fire at his estranged wife and her mother following their court hearing on alimony at Shirur taluka in the Pune district of Maharashtra. The wife died in the incident that took place on the premises adjacent to the court complex Tuesday, the Pune rural police said.

The former serviceman, identified as Deepak Dhawale, had come to the court complex in Shirur in the morning, along with his brother Sandeep. Deepak’s estranged wife Manjula Rangnath Zambre and her mother had also come for the hearing.

According to the police, Deepak fired gunshots at Manjula and her mother on the premises of irrigation department, which is located next to the court sometime before noon. A police officer said that Manjula died on the spot and her mother is being treated at a local hospital.

A team from Shirur police station and Crime Branch have arrested Deepak and his brother.