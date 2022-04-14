Maharashtra sets up environmental health cell to monitor impact of pollution

Maharashtra has decided to set up an environmental health cell as a key measure to address the impact of climate change and its effects on public health.

Initially, 17 cities with high levels of pollution will be identified and tie-ups will be done with government hospitals to monitor patients suffering from acute respiratory infections.

Based on their Air Quality Index, the cities selected in the initial phase include Pune, Mumbai, Chandrapur and Jalna, among others. Health officials will monitor patients with acute respiratory infections that are admitted to a major government hospital in these cities, Dr Pradeep Awate, the state surveillance officer, told The The Indian Express.

A meeting on climate change and human health was held by state health minister Rajesh Tope at Mumbai recently. Several rounds of discussions were held on how to mitigate the impact of climate change. The effort has been necessitated due to the increasing effects of climate change that can worsen existing illnesses. Exposure to increasing temperatures, new pathogens and worsening air quality levels have become a major concern, Dr Awate said.

Certain sections of the population — children and the elderly — are at high risk due to frequent heat waves and other climatic conditions. The initial funding of Rs 1.5 crore has been provided under the National Health Mission programme.

Even as awareness programmes would be designed to sensitise the general population, policy makers, healthcare workers and other key groups would be closely involved in the project, Dr Awate said. Besides energy and water conservation measures, efforts will be taken to reduce the carbon footprint by even changing the fuel used in transport vehicles. Tope has also called for inter departmental coordination so that the programme on mitigating the effects of climate change is successful.