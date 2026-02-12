Maharashtra entrusts PMC to decide development of merged villages

Development powers to PMRDA withdrawn.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
4 min readPuneFeb 12, 2026 07:19 PM IST
Pune PMCLast year, the state government cancelled the draft DP for the metropolitan area including that for the 23 villages. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
Paving way for the proper planning to develop 23 villages that have been merged under the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) jurisdiction, the Maharashtra government has decided to appoint the civic body as Planning Authority of the Development Plan for the area of these villages. In doing so, the state has withdrawn the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (PMRDA) status as Special Planning Authority. It also ends the tussle between the PMC and PMRDA regarding developing this area of 23 villages, given that the Pune civic body would earlier carry out development of the area while revenue from the building permission charges were collected by PMRDA.

On June 30, 2011, the state government had merged 23 villages under PMC limits. These villages were earlier under the PMRDA’s jurisdiction. The PMRDA had started to prepare a DP for the metropolitan region which included these 23 villages, but when they were brought under the PMC, the state government decided to appoint PMRDA as Special Planning Authority to prepare the DP instead of allowing PMC to do it.

However, the state government last year cancelled the draft DP for the metropolitan area including that for the 23 villages. “The 23 newly included villages within the limits of the PMC are presently in an undeveloped state and with a view to ensure their proper integration with the PMC area and their planned development, the state government is of the opinion that it was necessary to appoint PMC as the Planning Authority for the 23 villages in order to prepare a fresh draft DP for them through the PMC and to withdraw the appointment of the PMRDA as the Special Planning Authority,” said Pranav Karpe, deputy secretary of Maharashtra government.

He said the area of the 23 villages falls within the jurisdiction of the PMC as a local authority so it will act as a planning authority for the area. These villages include Mahalunge, Sus, Bavdhan Budruk, Kirkitwadi, Pisoli, Kondve-Dhawade, Kopare, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Manjari Budruk, Narhe, Holkarwadi, Autade-Handewadi, Wadachiwadi, Shewalewadi, Nandoshi, Sanasnagar, Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, Jambhulwadi, Kolewadi and Wagholi.

State Urban Development minister Madhuri Misal said the state government’s decision will help PMC prepare a DP for the newly merged area, give permissions for constructing buildings and provide basic civic amenities in a planned manner. “The decision will ensure overall development of the city in a planned manner and help in improving the standard of living of citizens,” she said.

Senior BJP leader and former PMC corporator Ujjwal Keskar said that the state government notification’s was a victory for Pune citizens as it will provide them with planned development through the PMC instead of PMRDA, which was not providing any services to citizens in PMC area.

“The decision taken by MVA government to appoint PMRDA as special planning authority for 23 villages was politically motivated to keep the ruling BJP in PMC away from planning development of the newly merged area in civic jurisdiction but it was challenged in the Bombay High Court,” said Keskar, who along with BJP leader Suhas Kulkarni, had challenged the state government’s decision to give PMRDA special planning authority in court.

Story continues below this ad

“The state government deciding to withdraw powers of PMRDA in planning the development of 23 villages will set an example that such a thing cannot be done anywhere again as it was against the Constitution,” said Keskar.

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

