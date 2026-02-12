Maharashtra entrusts PMC to decide development of merged villages

Paving way for the proper planning to develop 23 villages that have been merged under the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) jurisdiction, the Maharashtra government has decided to appoint the civic body as Planning Authority of the Development Plan for the area of these villages. In doing so, the state has withdrawn the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (PMRDA) status as Special Planning Authority. It also ends the tussle between the PMC and PMRDA regarding developing this area of 23 villages, given that the Pune civic body would earlier carry out development of the area while revenue from the building permission charges were collected by PMRDA.

On June 30, 2011, the state government had merged 23 villages under PMC limits. These villages were earlier under the PMRDA’s jurisdiction. The PMRDA had started to prepare a DP for the metropolitan region which included these 23 villages, but when they were brought under the PMC, the state government decided to appoint PMRDA as Special Planning Authority to prepare the DP instead of allowing PMC to do it.

However, the state government last year cancelled the draft DP for the metropolitan area including that for the 23 villages. “The 23 newly included villages within the limits of the PMC are presently in an undeveloped state and with a view to ensure their proper integration with the PMC area and their planned development, the state government is of the opinion that it was necessary to appoint PMC as the Planning Authority for the 23 villages in order to prepare a fresh draft DP for them through the PMC and to withdraw the appointment of the PMRDA as the Special Planning Authority,” said Pranav Karpe, deputy secretary of Maharashtra government.

He said the area of the 23 villages falls within the jurisdiction of the PMC as a local authority so it will act as a planning authority for the area. These villages include Mahalunge, Sus, Bavdhan Budruk, Kirkitwadi, Pisoli, Kondve-Dhawade, Kopare, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Manjari Budruk, Narhe, Holkarwadi, Autade-Handewadi, Wadachiwadi, Shewalewadi, Nandoshi, Sanasnagar, Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, Jambhulwadi, Kolewadi and Wagholi.

State Urban Development minister Madhuri Misal said the state government’s decision will help PMC prepare a DP for the newly merged area, give permissions for constructing buildings and provide basic civic amenities in a planned manner. “The decision will ensure overall development of the city in a planned manner and help in improving the standard of living of citizens,” she said.

Senior BJP leader and former PMC corporator Ujjwal Keskar said that the state government notification’s was a victory for Pune citizens as it will provide them with planned development through the PMC instead of PMRDA, which was not providing any services to citizens in PMC area.

“The decision taken by MVA government to appoint PMRDA as special planning authority for 23 villages was politically motivated to keep the ruling BJP in PMC away from planning development of the newly merged area in civic jurisdiction but it was challenged in the Bombay High Court,” said Keskar, who along with BJP leader Suhas Kulkarni, had challenged the state government’s decision to give PMRDA special planning authority in court.

“The state government deciding to withdraw powers of PMRDA in planning the development of 23 villages will set an example that such a thing cannot be done anywhere again as it was against the Constitution,” said Keskar.