Maharashtra electricity board issues advisory on fraudulent messages to customers

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has issued an advisory to consumers alerting them of fraudulent messages from fake numbers containing embedded links and asking them not to respond to these. The state power supply utility said that customers have been receiving fraudulent messages saying that their power supply would be cut for non-payment of bills.

The MSEDCL said that a lot of its consumers have been receiving messages, most of these in Marathi, which apart from non-payment of bills use pretexts like “previous bill not updated”. These messages are being sent from personal phone numbers and sometimes contain embedded links or ask customers to contact WhatsApp numbers or email addresses, said the MSEDCL. The agency said that the senders of these messages may further ask customers for money or may lead to fraudulent fund transfers through fake links.

The MSEDCL said in a press statement: “MSEDCL only sends SMS alerts to consumers from sender IDs like VM-MSEDCL, VK-MSEDCL. The agency never asks consumers to contact any person for any reason or to install any software.”

The statement added: “The MSEDCL sends information on planned maintenance activities leading to power outage, power supply cuts due to technical glitches, monthly bill payment details, meter reading schedules, power consumption details and notice for power supply cuts due to non-payment of bills — only from the MSEDCL send IDs. Under no circumstances personal numbers are given. Such messages were sent earlier this year in January too. We issue an advisory to customers to not respond to such messages.”