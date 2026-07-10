Ration card, pass book inclusion in Pune SIR documents creates confusion

Confusion over two lists of documents — one in Marathi and another in English — that have to be submitted for verification, has led to difficulties in filling enumeration form (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls gathers momentum in the city, confusion over two lists of documents — one in Marathi and another in English — that have to be submitted for verification, has led to difficulties in filling enumeration forms.

Activist Sughosh Joshi said, “The list of SIR documents declared by the Chief Election Officer of Maharashtra in English does not match the list in Marathi as it mentions incorrect documents. The ones in Marathi are correct and match the actual ECI instructions. I think it is very important since BLO visits have already started… The English version has documents like ration card and bank pass book which are not prescribed by ECI.”