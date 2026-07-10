Ration card, pass book inclusion in Pune SIR documents creates confusion

Deputy Collector Minal Kalaskar said, "The declared list of documents for SIR verification are only for reference. There can be more documents that help in proving the eligibility of voters as citizens and their ages."

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneJul 10, 2026 07:24 PM IST
pune bloConfusion over two lists of documents — one in Marathi and another in English — that have to be submitted for verification, has led to difficulties in filling enumeration form (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls gathers momentum in the city, confusion over two lists of documents — one in Marathi and another in English — that have to be submitted for verification, has led to difficulties in filling enumeration forms.

Activist Sughosh Joshi said, “The list of SIR documents declared by the Chief Election Officer of Maharashtra in English does not match the list in Marathi as it mentions incorrect documents. The ones in Marathi are correct and match the actual ECI instructions. I think it is very important since BLO visits have already started… The English version has documents like ration card and bank pass book which are not prescribed by ECI.”

Deputy Collector Minal Kalaskar said, “The declared list of documents for SIR verification are only for reference. There can be more documents that help in proving the eligibility of voters as citizens and their ages.”

Kalaskar said ration card can help establish the relationship of electors of the same family, but does not mention age so, it will not be accepted as a single document of citizenship or age to decide a voter’s eligibility. She added that a bank passbook with a photograph and address can be considered as identity proof.

“Voters have to submit documents that clearly help verify their identity as citizens of the country and are of 18 years to be eligible for voting,” she said.

According to the ECI, “For electors whose enumeration forms have not been returned, BLOs may identify a probable cause, such as ‘absent’, ‘shifted’, ‘death’ or ‘duplicate’, based on an inquiry from nearby electors and note the same. Lists of the above mentioned electors whose names are not included in the draft roll shall also be displayed on notice boards of respective urban local body and block offices, allowing voters access to lists along with probable reasons for their non-inclusion.”

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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