Rs 500 crore controversy: Jarange, Shinde, Fadnavis & the Assembly polls

The allegation of Rs 500 crore being paid to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil — contained in an audio clip released by him on Dussehra — has more to do with the Maharashtra Assembly elections held in October-November 2024 than to discourage him from holding hunger strikes.

Jarange, who had been holding intermittent hunger strikes since from September 2023 demanding Maratha reservation, had started to threaten the Mahayuti Government that he would field his candidates in all 288 assembly seats immediately after the Lok Sabha elections results in June 2024. Initially, the Maratha quota activist had aimed to contest all assembly seats, but as the assembly elections approached, he said he would field 15 candidates with the intention of defeating Mahayuti candidates and campaign in seats of leaders who had opposed the Maratha quota.

These statements of Jarange’s came at a time when the Mahayuti had already suffered a defeat in June 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Mahayuti, had claimed it would win 45 Lok Sabha seats comfortably, had to remain satisfied with 17 seats as the Maha Vikas Aghadi pocketed 31 seats. BJP’s top leaders like Raosaheb Danve and Pankaja Munde had lost the Lok Sabha elections in Marathwada.

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After the Mahayuti’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, Jarange saw an opportunity in the assembly elections. Jarange, who was on his fourth hunger strike in September 2024, started to negotiate with smaller parties to field candidates.

In the meantime, BJP and Shiv Sena leaders repeatedly made rounds of Antarwali-Sarati village in Jalna district, where Jarange was holding his fourth fast in a period of one year. They tried to convince him to call off fast his and avoid fielding candidates in the assembly elections.

In a sudden U-turn, Jarange announced in the first week of November 2024 his decision to not field candidates. Polling was held on November 20.

His reason for doing so was that like-minded parties had not submitted their list of candidates. He also said elections were not a family business.

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Jarange’s sudden turnaround had led to various speculations including how the Mahayuti, especially the BJP, succeeded in taming him. Doubts were raised in political corridors about a deal struck between the activist and the Mahayuti.

Getting Jarange to withdraw from the fray was described by Mahayuti leaders as the first step towards securing the State assembly. This is because the Marathas formed 32 per cent of Maharashtra’s population and they rallied around Jarange. Of the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, over 100 seats belong to Maratha/Kunbi MLAs.

The Mahayuti then introduced the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which paid a collective amount of Rs 4,500 to 2.5 crore women’s bank accounts. This was not considered enough by Mahayuti leaders to win the elections. They desperately wanted the Mahayuti to bring Jarange around and they finally succeeded as the activist lessened their worries by not fielding candidates.

Critics of the activist questioned how he could Jarange, who repeatedly said he was an “honest Maratha”, have surrendered so quickly.

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Following the audio clip’s release, Jarange has been fairly mum about Fadnavis, someone the activist has lashed out against on several occasions.

Jarange never said if he was offered a bribe by the ruling parties to either stop his fasts or to not field candidates. He has never made any such allegations in the past. Even when he released the audio clip, he didn’t speak about any offer of a bribe to him.

To top it all, a delegation of Sena leaders met Fadnavis to demand investigation into the audio clip. But Shinde stayed away from the delegation, further raising suspicious about the strained relations between the CM and the Deputy CM.

The Shiv Sena is convinced that BJP is behind the audio clip, with its party leader and minister Uday Samant naming two BJP leaders and one Youtuber, allegedly heard on the audio clip. Another Sena leader Ramdas Kadam alleged BJP leader Prasad Lad had met Jarange for 32 minutes to plot the deal. Kadam, according to Jarange, apparently knew the date the audio clip was recorded. “How did Kadam know about the date of the audio clip ?” Jarange asked.

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BJP at first questioned the authenticity of the audio clip. It then hit back at Sena leaders for raising doubts about its role in providing the audio clip. The Chief Minister then ordered a probe and forensic examination of the audio clip. On Saturday, BJP tried to deflect attention by blaming Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for orchestrating the audio clip. On his part, Raut alleged a BJP leader and a Sena leader were key conspirators.