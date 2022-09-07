Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to visit 12 Ganesh mandals in Pune tomorrow, call on Nana Patekar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will offer prayers at more than a dozen Ganesh mandals in Pune and visit the residence of actor Nana Patekar Wednesday, according to government sources.

Shinde’s visit will begin from Kasba Ganpati, which is a village deity of Pune, followed by other “honoured” Ganesh mandals — Tulsibaug, Guruji Talim, Tilakwada, Dagdusheth Halwai, Akhil Mandai and so on. Ganesh mandal headed by former mayor Murlidhar Mohol and his supporters is also among the ones to be visited by the chief minister.

The chief minister will call on actor Nana Patekar at his home in the Donje village and offer prayers at the Ganesh idol installed by the actor. Shinde will return by road to Mumbai in the afternoon.

Leaders of all political parties have been visiting Ganesh mandals across the city realising the significance of pleasing the mandals which have an influence on the public. Party workers are actively involved in the public celebration of the Ganesh festival through these mandals.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis, Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Nilam Gorhe, state Congress chief Nana Patole have already visited the Ganesh mandals in the city. Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar is also expected to offer prayers at a Ganesh mandal in Pune.