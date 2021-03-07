Maharashtra: Ekbote booked for ‘making objectionable comments’

Pune City Police have booked Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote for allegedly making objectionable comments while opposing the construction of a Haj House in Kondhwa area of the city.

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, and also in the complaint letter that he sent to Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar on March 2, Ekbote allegedly referred to Kondhwa as “mini-Pakistan” and claimed that intelligence reports had pointed out that “sleeper cells for terrorists” had been operating from the area.

Satish Kale, vice-president of Sambhaji Brigade, has lodged the complaint in this regard at the Kondhwa police station.

Based on this complaint, an offence was lodged against Ekbote under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

In a video recorded outside the PMC building, Ekbote is purportedly seen making similar assertions.

Kale, who is also a resident of Kondhwa, accompanied by lawyers Tosif Shaikh, Kranti Sahane and other activists, filed a complaint at the Kondhwa police station against Ekbote on Friday night, claiming that he has defamed a particular community by making baseless statements, to allegedly create hatred and tension in society.

Earlier on Friday, Ekbote and his colleagues had met Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and sought his support to oppose the construction of a Haj House by the PMC in Kondhwa.

Ekbote is one of the accused in cases related to the violence of January 1, 2018, on the anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. He was arrested by Pune Rural Police in connection with the case, but was later released on bail.

