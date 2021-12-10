Maharashtra Education Dept wants to set up ‘online’ university, forms panel

The Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on education, especially with the learning process moving online, has prompted the Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department to start thinking on the lines of starting an ‘online’ university at the state level. The department has made its intent clear through a government resolution issued on Thursday, in which it has set up a committee under the chairmanship of former Savitribai Phule Pune University vice-chancellor Dr R K Shegaonkar.

The committee has been given the task of studying the provisions of the National Education Policy 2020 as well as the structure of online universities set up in countries abroad, and suggest a framework for the setting up of such an online university in Maharashtra.

The committee has been asked to study if any states in India have set up similar state-run online universities and its structure. It has also been tasked with studying all aspects of setting up an online university including syllabus, imparting lectures, study material, teaching staff and their credentials as well as training needed, study centres and their structures, human resources, infrastructure, examinations and results of examinations, the courses offered in online universities via-a-vis traditional universities and even their distance education programmes, duration of courses and fee structures, among other things.

A time period of six months has been given to the committee to submit its final recommendations, after which further decision will be taken.