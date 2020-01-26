Maharashtra: DyDE offices across state under education department scanner

A few weeks ago, Anti Corruption Bureau caught a peon at the DyDE Pune office taking bribe following a complaint. (Representational Image) A few weeks ago, Anti Corruption Bureau caught a peon at the DyDE Pune office taking bribe following a complaint. (Representational Image)

(Written by Alifiya Nalwala)

Barely weeks after a peon at the office of deputy director of education, Pune, was caught red handed allegedly taking a bribe to fast forward a long pending file on teacher approval, a miffed education commissioner has sent senior officers to all deputy director offices across the state to conduct inspections.

A few weeks ago, Anti Corruption Bureau caught a peon at the DyDE Pune office taking bribe following a complaint. Nearly eight people are being subjected to inquiry in the case and the deputy director of education, who was holding temporary charge, was also transferred.

Meanwhile, over the last one week, senior officers from the education department have spanned out across the state conducting inspections on the instruction of education commissioner Vishal Solanki. Files of the last one year are under the scanner and on top of agenda is to check pendency of cases amongst other things.

While Solanki was unavailable for comment, a senior officer contacted by The Indian Express confirmed the action. Dinkar Temkar, joint director of education, Maharashtra, said, “We have been asked to conduct a general inspection of office work over the last one year. In particularly, we are checking the registers which have inward-outward entries.”

Officers are inspecting how many applications, complaints or cases were received in last one year, the method for forwarding it to concerned officials, time taken for the same, current status of the cases, how many were resolved and pendency.

According to sources, the current inspection is to check for long pendencies or uncharacteristic manner in resolving cases or applications which could indicate such practices.

