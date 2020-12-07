Maharashtra: Dutch woman rams stolen jeep into car, arrested

Satara Police officials said that they are still not sure what the woman was doing in Patan town and why she stole the vehicle.

A 24-year-old woman from the Netherlands was arrested by Satara district police in Maharashtra on Sunday after she allegedly stole a car from Patan town in the district and later rammed into another car as she drove to Karad town. Police have also launched a probe into the validity of her visa, which has allegedly overstayed.

Satara Police officials said that they are still not sure what the woman was doing in Patan town and why she stole the vehicle. The woman allegedly stole the vehicle, a jeep from Patan and then drove to Karad around 4 pm on Sunday. In Karad down, she rammed the jeep into a WagonR car parked on the roadside in Vijaynagar locality. Following the accident, she was detained by the police and later placed under arrest.

Ajay Kumar Bansal, Superintendent of Police of Satara District, told Express over phone, “Primary probe suggests that the woman, a 24-year-old Netherlands citizen, stole the jeep in Patan and then drove to Karad. She was apprehended after she caused an accident in Karad. No one has received any serious injury in the accident. We have launched a probe in the incident and are investigating the motive behind the theft, her purpose visiting a place like Patan. Focus of the probe will also be the validity of her visa which prima facie she has overstayed.”

Police officials said that the woman has come to India on a tourist visa and has overstayed it by over a month’s time.

Preliminary information also suggested that she was being chased by the owner of the jeep when she caused the accident in Karad. Officials however said that they were verifying it.

