Maharashtra drought: Sharad Pawar seeks Rs 50,000 per hectare aid for farmers

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to immediately declare rain-deficit talukas across the state as drought-hit and announce a relief package of at least Rs 50,000 per hectare for the affected farmers.

In a post on X, Pawar said deficient rainfall had left farmers facing a serious crisis, with standing crops such as soybean, cotton, bajra, maize, pigeon pea, green gram and black gram withering in several parts of the state. He also pointed to a rise in pest and disease attacks, warning that the situation could further affect agriculture, drinking water and fodder availability.

Pawar said the state should declare drought without waiting for the formal criteria to be met, and identify the affected talukas immediately and provide relief measures. He also sought Rs 25,000 in special assistance for each family of farm labourers.

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Pawar also sought the implementation of a loan waiver scheme and the release of fresh crop loans to farmers. He demanded an increase in the incentive — from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh — given to farmers who regularly repay their loans, and urged the government to bring farmers who had taken crop loans in 2025-26 but defaulted this year under the proposed loan waiver scheme.

Other measures sought

On crop insurance, Pawar demanded that the Re-1 crop insurance scheme be implemented retrospectively and that all previously excluded insurance triggers be applied retrospectively to provide coverage to farmers. He also sought distribution of crop insurance assistance of Rs 17,000 per hectare announced for losses caused by unseasonal rains last year.

Pawar further urged the government to take up employment guarantee scheme works on a priority basis in talukas facing drought-like conditions, including agriculture and water conservation-related works. He sought tanker arrangements to protect fruit orchards from water shortages.

The NCP(SP) chief sought the opening of fodder camps in affected areas, along with arrangements for drinking water for people, livestock and veterinary services. He also sought a special drive by the administration to ensure that repairs to faulty electricity transformers are completed promptly, citing the possibility of increased load-shedding in drought-hit areas.

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As part of drought relief, Pawar further demanded a complete waiver of educational fees, not merely examination fees, for students in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in talukas declared drought-affected.