Dry fruits at Maharashtra drought meet trigger row; farmer mocks minister

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A political controversy erupted in Maharashtra on Saturday after dry fruits were served at a government meeting to review the drought situation in Nanded, prompting criticism from the Opposition and an unusual protest by a farmer, who offered Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne cashews and almonds later in the day.
The row broke out after a video of a meeting at the Nanded District Collectorate went viral. It showed ministers, MPs, and MLAs being served refreshments, including cashews and almonds, while discussing the drought situation in the state went viral.
Among those present at the meeting were District Guardian Minister Atul Save, Minister Meghana Bordikar, Nanded Congress MP Ravindra Chavan, Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav, MP Ramrao Wadkute, Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Jalna MP Kalyan Kale, and district MLAs, including Pratap Patil Chikhalikar and Hemant Patil. BJP MP Ashok Chavan attended the meeting virtually.
The video triggered angry reactions from farmers and Opposition leaders, who accused the government of being insensitive. Officials later removed the plates from the meeting venue.
After the review, Bharne went to Hingoli, where a farmer offered him cashews and almonds on a leaf. The minister declined the offering and assured farmers that the government was taking steps to tackle the drought situation and would provide all necessary assistance.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said serving dry fruits could have been avoided. “Generally, it is standard practice for the administration to place dry fruits in meetings. Such things should be avoided. However, it is not correct to claim that someone is doing this intentionally because there is a drought. The administration must keep certain things in mind and act with sensitivity,” Fadnavis said in Nagpur on Saturday.
State Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat from the Shiv Sena slammed the Nanded administration. “Do the officials have any sense? Officials bear certain responsibilities; they ought to understand what topic is being discussed and how they should act. Officials commit such missteps, and we get blamed,” he said.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar slammed the government for showing a lack of seriousness when several parts of the state were facing a drought. “The government is showing no seriousness and is just sitting around eating cashews and almonds…The state government needs to take serious note of this dire crisis, immediately convene a special session, conduct extensive discussions on the drought, and provide relief to the farmers,” he said.
He also questioned whether the government had followed the procedures laid down for assessing and reporting drought conditions. Pawar alleged that no such data was prepared at the government level during the monsoon months. “If this information is true, it is extremely unfortunate, and it raises the question: Do ministers and officials just sit in meetings eating cashews and almonds?” he asked.