Dry fruits at Maharashtra drought meet trigger row; farmer mocks minister

After the video of the meeting went viral, a farmer offered Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne cashews and almonds in Hingoli on Saturday. (Photo: Screen grab)

A political controversy erupted in Maharashtra on Saturday after dry fruits were served at a government meeting to review the drought situation in Nanded, prompting criticism from the Opposition and an unusual protest by a farmer, who offered Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne cashews and almonds later in the day.

The row broke out after a video of a meeting at the Nanded District Collectorate went viral. It showed ministers, MPs, and MLAs being served refreshments, including cashews and almonds, while discussing the drought situation in the state went viral.

Among those present at the meeting were District Guardian Minister Atul Save, Minister Meghana Bordikar, Nanded Congress MP Ravindra Chavan, Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav, MP Ramrao Wadkute, Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Jalna MP Kalyan Kale, and district MLAs, including Pratap Patil Chikhalikar and Hemant Patil. BJP MP Ashok Chavan attended the meeting virtually.