Maharashtra drought: Devendra Fadnavis promises relief as Latur farmers break down

Emotional moments unfolded in Latur as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra visited the district to assess the drought-like situation across the Marathwada belt on Wednesday following severe rainfall deficit. Moving directly through the parched fields, he interacted with farmers, some of whom broke down in tears while describing their plight.

Embracing a farmer, the chief minister said the government will provide drought relief to the farmers. “We are issuing the drought GR (Government Resolution) within the next two days. We will provide all drought-related relief. Alongside this, our effort is to assist farmers so that they can take up rabi crops if possible. Our endeavour during this drought is to arrange drinking water, fodder for cattle, direct financial assistance, food grains, and all other forms of aid,” he said, adding that Latur and Dharashiv are the two districts that have received barely 50 per cent rainfall.

Fadnavis said, “Today, we are in Nilanga taluka of Latur district. Latur district has been the most severely impacted by this year’s drought. Considering the previous drought, there was at least 65% to 70% rainfall, whereas this time it is down to 50 per cent. Consequently, the crops have completely withered away. However, the government stands firmly behind the farmers.”

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The chief minister’s visit to the region comes amid increased crop loss and the Opposition’s cry for declaring the state as drought-hit. Sharad Pawar’s faction of NCP leaders, who have been touring the state over the past few days to assess the ground situation and the impact of deficit rainfall, have been criticising the chief minister for not visiting drought-hit regions.

Far from ground realities: Rohit Pawar

Reacting to the plight of farmers in Latur, NCP’s Rohit Pawar said, ‘The sight of a farmer breaking down before the Chief Minister during the drought inspection tour in Latur is deeply distressing to any sensitive human being. Having witnessed all of this firsthand in Vidarbha and Marathwada over the past eight to ten days, and seeing the sheer gravity of the situation, I demanded that the state immediately declare a drought and provide financial aid of Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers and Rs 25,000 per family to agricultural labourers”. Pawar expressed confidence that the chief minister will take an immediate decision after having witnessed the severe drought crisis.

Stating that the government was far away from the ground realities, Pawar said, “I appreciate the chief minister for his drought inspection tour. However, if he conducts these tours by placing barricades around the fields, will he actually understand the ground reality? It is precisely because of these barricades that this government remains miles away from the ground reality”.

Alleging that the government does not trust the common people, the MLA said, “If the Chief Minister—who is readily available to meet high-profile figures—sets up barricades when it comes to drought-affected farmers, it means either the government no longer trusts the common public, or the common public no longer has faith in the government.”

Better late than never: Supriya Sule

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Baramati MP Supriya Sule claimed that the government has been pushed into action only after the NCP (SP) national president Sharad Pawar highlighted the grim situation vis-a-vis the drought in the state.

“This is an extremely sensitive issue. Better late than never, the chief minister and deputy chief minister are embarking on their tour, and they are welcome to do so. These visits have commenced following the letter written by Sharad Pawar,” said Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday.

The MP added that leaders of her party are already visiting different parts of the state.

“Our leaders Rohit Pawar, Jayant Patil, and Anil Deshmukh are already on the ground with the farmers. Uddhav Thackeray is also visiting the farmers directly in their fields. Something concrete must reach the hands of the farmers through this government tour. MP Supriya Sule appealed to everyone to leave politics aside during this drought and focus on helping the farmers,” she said.

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On Tuesday, after the cabinet meeting in Mumbai, the Chief Minister said “drought-like conditions” are prevailing in most parts of the state and standing crops had been adversely affected in several districts.

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The chief minister had also announced the setting up of a cabinet sub-committee under the leadership of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The Chief Minister asked all MLAs, ministers and Guardian Ministers of the respective areas to tour and assess the drought situation.