‘Farmers or data centres?’: Congress’s question for Fadnavis amid drought

Maharashtra declared drought in 265 of 358 talukas, covering 74% of the state. Opposition parties questioned the delay in direct financial aid for farmers.

As Maharashtra declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas, the Congress questioned the state government’s plans to expand its data centre industry, raising concerns over how water resources will be allocated between agriculture, households, and industry.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday declared the talukas drought-affected after deficient rainfall and prolonged dry spells across several regions.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera questioned the BJP-led government’s water priorities in a post on X, pointing to the contrast between the drought declaration and the state’s plans for large-scale data centre expansion.

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“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has officially declared drought in 265 of Maharashtra’s 358 talukas – nearly 75% of the state. And this is happening as Maharashtra aggressively expands its data-centre industry. The state has attracted over $300 billion in investment interest for data centres and is targeting 5.7 GW of data-centre capacity by 2032,” Khera said.