Drought declared in 75% of Maharashtra, Opposition slams Fadnavis government for withholding instant cash relief

Maharashtra declared drought in 265 of 358 talukas, covering 74% of the state. Opposition parties questioned the delay in direct financial aid for farmers.

Maharashtra’s Opposition parties on Saturday questioned the lack of direct financial assistance for farmers as the Devendra Fadnavis government declared drought in 265 of the state’s 358 talukas, covering nearly 75 per cent of Maharashtra.

NCP (SP) senior leader Mahesh Tapase demanded that the Fadnavis government clarify when and how much interim and actual crop-loss compensation would reach drought-hit farmers.

Tapase pointed out that the Government Resolution (GR) provides for measures including land revenue exemption, crop loan restructuring, deferment of loan recovery, concessions in agricultural electricity bills, examination fee waivers, relaxation of employment guarantee scheme norms, water tankers, and fodder and drinking water arrangements. However, he said, it did not provide immediate monetary compensation for crop losses, which had been deferred to a separate GR after panchnamas (field-level crop damage surveys) were completed.