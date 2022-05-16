scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
Maharashtra: Driver detained after truck runs over 15-year-old in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Tanvi Vinod Gavhane was waiting to cross the road in the Nigdi Gaothan area when she was knocked down by the truck and crushed under its rear wheels, the police said.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 16, 2022 10:44:59 am
Ludhiana bus crashThe incident took place around 11.30 am on Sunday in the Nigdi Gaothan area when Gavhane, her cousin Arya Kale and their aunt Jayashree Kalbhor were on their way to a relative’s house, the police said. (Representational)

A 15-year-old student was killed after she was run over by a truck in Maharashtra’s Pimpri-Chinchwad Sunday when she was standing at a traffic signal to cross the road with her aunt and cousin, the police said. They have detained the driver of the truck.

Officers identified the deceased as Tanvi Vinod Gavhane (15), a resident of Bhosari, who was studying at a local junior college. The incident took place around 11.30 am on Sunday in the Nigdi Gaothan area when Gavhane, her cousin Arya Kale and their aunt Jayashree Kalbhor were on their way to a relative’s house, the police said.

When the three were waiting to cross the road at the traffic signal next to a bridge near the State Bank of India, Gavhane was knocked down by the truck and crushed under its rear wheels, officers said. The truck driver stopped his vehicle after hearing screams of people, they added.

Subsequently, the traffic police and the local police responded to the situation. The driver was later booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence, besides under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, officers said.

