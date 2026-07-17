IMA calls Maharashtra-wide strike over corporator’s alleged assault on hospital staff

Routine healthcare services will remain suspended from July 20 to 21, while emergency, ICU, maternity and other life-saving services will continue uninterrupted.

By: Express News Service
4 min readPuneJul 17, 2026 07:19 PM IST
Maharashtra doctors' strike, IMA,IMA Maharashtra president Dr Santosh Kulkarni warned that the association would launch an indefinite agitation if strict action was not taken against the accused. (Special arrangement photo, Image enhanced using AI)
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The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra State has announced a 24-hour withdrawal of routine healthcare services from July 20 in protest against the alleged assault on doctors at Dombivli’s Shastrinagar Municipal Hospital by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his supporters on July 6.

The IMA has decided to suspend all routine healthcare services across the state for 24 hours, from 6 a.m. on July 20 to 6 a.m. on July 21.

The protest has received support from practitioners of allopathy, ayurveda, homeopathy and other systems of medicine, along with various medical associations, nursing associations, paramedical staff, healthcare workers and several organisations associated with the healthcare sector, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, IMA Maharashtra president Dr Santosh Kulkarni warned that the association would launch an indefinite agitation if strict action was not taken against the accused.

Former IMA national president Dr Ravi Wankhedkar said the incident had become a rallying point for the medical fraternity. “There are 50,000 doctors in the IMA, and this incident has just been a trigger. Violence against healthcare professionals while they are discharging their duties is not merely an attack on individuals but an attack on the entire healthcare system,” Wankhedkar said. During the protest, all routine outpatient department (OPD) services will remain closed, while elective surgeries and other routine medical services will be suspended. However, emergency services, Intensive Care Units (ICUs), maternity services and all life-saving treatments will continue uninterrupted.

In its statement, the IMA said the protest was not against patients but was aimed at making healthcare services free from violence, ensuring justice for victims and securing a safe, dignified and fearless working environment for doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other healthcare workers.

“Safe healthcare workers mean safe patient care. Therefore, this movement is not against any individual but is for justice, safety and a quality healthcare system,” the statement said.

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According to doctors, the incident followed a dispute over referring a pregnant woman to another hospital after they informed her family that the newborn might require NICU care. As all NICU beds at the civic hospital were occupied, they advised shifting the patient if specialised neonatal treatment became necessary. Doctors alleged that Mhatre and his supporters then entered the hospital and assaulted a woman doctor, two other doctors and three nurses.

The alleged assault sparked nationwide outrage after videos of the incident were widely circulated on social media. Mhatre was granted bail in the case on July 14.

IMA’s key demands

  • Take immediate, strict and impartial legal action against all those accused in the assault at Dombivli’s Shastrinagar Municipal Hospital.
  • Ensure there is no political interference in the case and deliver prompt justice to the victims through fair and stringent action against the accused.
  • Amend the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2010 to strengthen legal protection for healthcare workers.
  • Increase budgetary allocation for government hospitals to improve infrastructure and reduce violence arising from inadequate facilities.
  • Mandate a permanent 24×7 security system in all government and private hospitals.
  • Strictly enforce a statewide ‘Zero Tolerance Against Healthcare Violence’ policy, with immediate registration of criminal offences and stringent legal action against offenders.
  • Enact a comprehensive Central law to prevent violence against healthcare workers across the country.
  • Provide legal and administrative safeguards to ensure healthcare workers can work in a safe, dignified and fear-free environment

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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