IMA calls Maharashtra-wide strike over corporator’s alleged assault on hospital staff

IMA Maharashtra president Dr Santosh Kulkarni warned that the association would launch an indefinite agitation if strict action was not taken against the accused. (Special arrangement photo, Image enhanced using AI)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra State has announced a 24-hour withdrawal of routine healthcare services from July 20 in protest against the alleged assault on doctors at Dombivli’s Shastrinagar Municipal Hospital by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his supporters on July 6.

The IMA has decided to suspend all routine healthcare services across the state for 24 hours, from 6 a.m. on July 20 to 6 a.m. on July 21.

The protest has received support from practitioners of allopathy, ayurveda, homeopathy and other systems of medicine, along with various medical associations, nursing associations, paramedical staff, healthcare workers and several organisations associated with the healthcare sector, according to an official statement issued on Friday.